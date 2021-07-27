Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Dundee

Man taken to hospital as seven fire appliances tackle Douglas house fire

By Neil Henderson
July 27 2021, 7.19pm Updated: July 28 2021, 9.37am
Seven fire appliances were despatched to tackle the blaze at a house in Douglas.
Seven fire appliances were despatched to tackle the blaze at a house in Douglas.

A man was taken to hospital after a large fire took hold in a house in Douglas.

Firefighters from Blackness Road, Kingsway, McAlpine Road stations in Dundee as well as Broughty Ferry, were despatched to Ballantrae Place after the alarm was raised shortly before 6pm on Tuesday.

Seven fire crews were despatched to tackle the blaze.

In all seven appliances, including two hose jets and two high reach vehicles attended the scene in an effort to bring the blaze under control.

What caused the blaze is yet to be established but it’s understood the fire started in the upper floor of the property.

The fire is thought to have started in the upper floor of the property in Ballantrae Place.

Police closed Ballantae Place and a number of surrounding roads.

One crew from the Kingsway East fire station remained at the scene on Wednesday morning to check for any hotspots.

The main fire was extinguished just before 7pm on Tuesday but some small flareups occurred overnight.

An eyewitness reported seeing smoke coming from the roof of the block of four houses.

They said: “The building is all blackened and charred at the front and the windows are smashed.

“I saw a fire fighter trying to break a hole the roof as smoke continued to come from the roof space.

“It’s clearly been an extensive fire.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We received the alarm at 5.59pm on Tuesday, July 27 of a house fire in Ballantrae Place in Douglas.

“The main fire was extinguished at around 6.45pm but crews remain at the scene.”

In all seven appliance were sent to the scene in Ballantrae Place.

Police confirmed that one man has been taken to hospital for treatment though the extent of his injuries is not known.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.05pm on Tuesday, July 27, police were called to a fire at a property in Ballantrae Place, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and the male householder was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Enquiries are continuing.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]