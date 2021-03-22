Bin crews given a boost by Fife’s Muslim community

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bin crews working across Dunfermline have been given a boost thanks to a thoughtful donation from a Fife Muslim community.

Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community handed out a range of healthy snacks to workers in recognition of their vital frontline work during the Covid pandemic.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Edinburgh and Fife makes food donations to the homeless, delivers supplies to foodbanks and sends small gestures of thanks to frontline workers across all sectors.

Their motto is ‘Love for All, Hatred for None’, and its followers are committed to promoting friendship, goodwill and righteousness, not only amongst themselves, but also among other nations and communities.

It has 134 branches across the UK, although there are just three in Scotland – the Edinburgh and Fife branch, one in Dundee and one in Glasgow.

Dr Abdul Hayee, vice-president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Edinburgh and Fife, said: “We really appreciate the hard work done by Fife Council and especially their bin crews and we wanted to show this by dropping off some healthy snacks.

“It continues to be a challenging time for many of us all, including frontline workers – across all roles – who have given so much to their communities throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am very pleased that our charity can help and support some of those who carry out critical work and are helping protect us.”

Sandy Anderson, service manager for waste operations at Fife Council, was delighted to see the efforts of bin crews recognised in such a way.

“We are proud of the commitment our staff have continually shown throughout this pandemic,” he added.

“Our bin crews are essential for our health and wellbeing as well as to our economy, so it’s great that their efforts to give their very best and that their essential work is being recognised.”

The donation was made ahead of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Edinburgh and Fife’s Annual Peace Symposium, which was held online on Saturday.