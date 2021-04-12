Monday, April 12th 2021 Show Links
Fife road reopens after driver arrested following crash

by Neil Henderson
April 12 2021, 1.55pm Updated: April 12 2021, 6.18pm
© Press and JournalRoad traffic collision Fife

A Fife road was forced to close in both directions after a one-vehicle collision on Monday.

The accident happened shortly after 1pm on Monday on the Cairneyhill to Oakley road, with police later saying no one was injured in an update.

Police and paramedics were at the scene, but police advised no one required hospital treatment.

Motorists were advised to find alternative routes, but the road has now reopened.

South West Fife Police said: “The one vehicle involved has now been recovered and the road is open again.

“Luckily, nobody else was involved and the driver didn’t need to go to hospital.”

