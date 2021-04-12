Fife road reopens after driver arrested following crash

A Fife road was forced to close in both directions after a one-vehicle collision on Monday.
The accident happened shortly after 1pm on Monday on the Cairneyhill to Oakley road, with police later saying no one was injured in an update.
Police and paramedics were at the scene, but police advised no one required hospital treatment.
⛔️ ROAD CLOSED ⛔️
Currently dealing with a road traffic collision between the #Cairneyhill roundabout and #Oakley. The road is closed in both directions at this time. @polscotrpu and @Scotambservice in attendance. Please avoid the area and use another route. pic.twitter.com/wq6KTuWyE2
— South West Fife Police (@SWFifePolice) April 12, 2021
Motorists were advised to find alternative routes, but the road has now reopened.
South West Fife Police said: “The one vehicle involved has now been recovered and the road is open again.
“Luckily, nobody else was involved and the driver didn’t need to go to hospital.”
