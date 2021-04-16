VIDEO: How a derelict hospital building in Kirkcaldy was transformed into flats

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Kirkcaldy’s former Hunter Hospital has been transformed into five flats.

The classic town centre building was converted by Kingdom Housing Association, which bought it last year.

The flats, along with two common areas, will provide supported accommodation for older adults experiencing recurring homelessness.

Kingdom said the project supports Fife’s rapid rehousing strategy while also ensuring the future of the B-listed building.