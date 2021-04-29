Aberdour: Scottish Water apologise after burst main leaves locals with no water

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scottish Water has apologised to local residents in Aberdour who were left without water due to a burst main.

The supply was interrupted due to a burst pipe, which Scottish Water said was repaired on Thursday.

It’s understood those affected lived in the Hawkcraig area, near Silversands beach.

Scottish Water advised that all properties in the Fife town should have a normal supply after the repair was completed.

The leak was initially reported on Wednesday, with initial attempts to repair it unsuccessful.

‘We apologise for any inconvenience.’

The burst in the Hawkcraig area was reported to us yesterday evening and repaired this morning.

A spokesperson confirmed: “A total of 16 properties in the area were impacted by this burst to a three-inch water main pipe, in terms of supply, water pressure or discoloured water.

“All properties should have normal supply now.

“We apologise for any inconvenience.”