Chart topper Ella Henderson has offered to write a song with a budding young Kirkcaldy singer who is battling cancer.

The pop favourite surprised 16-year-old Paige Dougall with a video call on Monday night and promised her they would write music together.

Paige has stage four Ewing’s sarcoma and her online videos performing original songs about her cancer have racked up thousands of views.

X-Factor star Ella has now said she’ll share the teenager’s performances on her own social media.

She told her: “I’d love to share your talent and share what you do because I think it will be really inspirational to so many young girls and guys that are going through what you’re going through right now.

“You’re so beautiful, so bubbly, so strong, and that’s what I wanted to come on here and tell you.”

She then went a step further, adding: “Maybe if we can make something happen, maybe I can rent a studio (in Scotland) and we can record a song together.

“Would you like to do that?”

An amazed Paige responded: “Yes, but wait, are you going to help me write it?

“Just because I don’t want to come up with a song and you’re like, ‘nah, that’s rubbish’.”

Ella, who recently scored a top 10 hit with Tom Grennan collaboration Let’s Go Home Together, said: “This year we are going to get in a studio and write a song together – as long as we don’t go into another lockdown!

“That’s my promise to you, that will happen.”

New wig arrived ‘at the perfect time’

The video meeting was set up by STV News reporter Polly Bartlett, who came across Paige’s videos online.

She arranged for the youngster to meet her music hero on the STV News at Six.

Paige also enthusiastically told Ella about her new wig, which arrived “at the perfect time” after a gruelling month in intensive care.

“I just got a new wig and it’s got a realistic hairline and I can put it up in ponytails and things like that,” she said.

“It was really expensive, though.

“My whole family put money together – it was £800.”

She added: “I love it so much. I was in hospital for a month – I’ve just been out for a few days – and I was in ICU on a bypass.

“I was put on steroids and I put quite a lot of weight on so I’ve been struggling with that.

“My wig came at the perfect time because it’s nice to dress up and brush your hair and things like that.”