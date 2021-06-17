Fife girl Charlotte chops off 15 inches of hair for the Little Princess Trust

A 12-year-old Fife girl has had 15 inches chopped from her hair to help children with cancer.

Charlotte Watt had her hip-length blonde locks cut into a chic bob in aid of the Little Princess Trust.

The chopped hair will be used to make wigs for youngsters who have lost their hair through cancer treatment or other medical conditions.

Charlotte, from Cowdenbeath, is delighted with her new look but said the fact her haircut was helping others made it even more worthwhile.

The Foulford Primary School pupil said: “It took about two years to grow it especially to get it cut..

“I wanted a kid to have hair because I know how hard it would be to lose your hair through chemo.”

Charlotte’s haircut took place at Dare Hairdressing in Dunfermline, which is owned by her friend’s aunt.

“I was excited but a little bit nervous when I sat down,” she admitted.

“I didn’t know what it would look like but I absolutely love it.”

Charlotte’s parents Laura and Darren are super proud of her “selfless” nature.

Darren, who is a Conservative councillor on Fife Council, said: “As a family we’ve been fortunate enough that we’ve not been affected by cancer in any way, especially childhood cancer.

“For Charlotte to take it upon herself to recognise other children less fortunate is incredibly selfless and we’re all incredibly proud of her.

“She did it off her own back.”

The Little Princess Trust

While she was growing her hair, Charlotte asked friends and family to sponsor her to get the chop.

As a result, she raised £335, which will also go to the Little Princess Trust.

“It’s great to have the support of family and friends to encourage her to go ahead with it,” said Darren.

The Little Princess Trust makes wigs from real hair for children and young people up to the age of 24.

It has published a step-by-step guide on how to go about cutting long hair to ensure it can be used for a wig.

The charity also needs financial donations so it can make and fit the wigs once they are made.