Major emergency response as injured man airlifted from Fife beach

A man had to be airlifted to safety in the early hours of Tuesday morning after being injured on a Fife beach.

Emergency services including police, paramedics, Fife coastguard and a lifeboat crew from Kinghorn RNLI were scrambled after reports of an injured man on the beach at East Wemyss.

A search and rescue helicopter from Prestwick was also sent to assist in the emergency.

Leven and St Andrews coastguards were also in attendance.

Emergency response

Witnesses say the man was found on the beach area close to MacDuff Castle, having suffered injuries from a fall.

A spokesman for Scottish Coastguard said: “We received a call at 10.15pm on Monday, July 5 from police requesting assistance in the rescue of a man from East Wemyss beach.

“Kinghorn RNLI lifeboat crew were alerted as well as a search and rescue helicopter sent from Prestwick.

“On arrival a man was found with injuries to his leg.

Airlifted to safety

“The man was given medical assistance before being airlifted to a waiting ambulance to be transported to hospital at 12.30am.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10pm on Monday, July 5, police were called to a report of a man lying injured on the beach in East Wemyss.

“Officers attended, along with the Coastguard and paramedics, and the man was taken by ambulance to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.”

RNLI crew called to assist

An RNLI spokesperson form Kinghorn station added: “We were paged at 10.21pm to assist Kinghorn Coastguard , Leven and St Andrews Coastguards , paramedics and police with the extraction of an injured male from the foreshore by MacDuff’s castle, East Wemyss.

“The casualty was taken to an accessible location by the Coastguard Rescue helicopter from Prestwick, and then onwards by ambulance. The crew assisted from the shore.”