Vandals target Fife primary school for second time this summer

Vandals have targeted a Fife school for the second time this summer.

Blairhall Primary School had three of its windows broken this week.

It comes after windows in the building were smashed last month.

Police say the latest vandalism took place between 4.30pm on Wednesday and 9am on Thursday.

‘They are not bad kids’

Jane Clouston, secretary of Blairhall Community Council, says residents are concerned about the spate of anti-social behaviour.

“I think a lot of it is boredom,” said Jane.

“There’s nothing for the kids to do in the village, especially since Covid-19 closed things down.

“If we had more going on, they wouldn’t be out doing this.

“They are not bad kids, a lot of kids get bored and end up doing things like this.”

Sadly, another three windows have been smashed at #Blairhall Primary School between 4.30pm yesterday (14th) and 9am today. Quite sad if this is someone's idea of entertainment. Any information? 📞 101 with reference 0836 of 15th July#NoNeed #Mindless pic.twitter.com/a6oqknTlMB — South West Fife Police (@SWFifePolice) July 15, 2021

Ms Clouston, 55, says that before the pandemic hit, local youngsters kept active with sport – but that has since fallen away.

The community council is hoping to raise funds to install CCTV around the school as a preventative measure.

Police say anyone with information about the vandalism should call 101.