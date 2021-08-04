New Proclaimers-themed crazy golf will put sunshine on Leven

A Proclaimers-themed crazy golf hole will form part of a new spectacle aimed at putting sunshine on Leven.

The duo’s hit 500 Miles will play every time a ball goes into the hole at the new attraction planned for a derelict shop building.

Designers hope the venture will help breathe new life into the High Street when it opens later this year.

The Proclaimers section will form just one part of a wider Fife-themed adventure golf game, which will include high-tech neon lights and music.

And escape rooms are also on the cards, complete with a retro arcade-type game that invites players to rob a bank.

The brand new venture is the brainchild of Brag Enterprises, which wants to ensure there is plenty to do in the town before the new rail link opens in 2024.

Managing director Brian Robertson-Fern said: “We’re hoping it will become a popular visitor attraction in the area.”

Neon cars and Zorro masks

It’s the first project of its kind undertaken by the employability charity, which has taken over the old WH Smith and Happit stores on the High Street.

While it will also include pop-up businesses, a gift shop and exhibition space, the golf and escape rooms will be the main attractions.

The aim is to have it open by November.

“This is a new strand for Brag as an organisation in trying to regenerate the area,” said Brian.

“It’s the first real project we’ve done.”

It will include two indoor nine-hole golf courses, where each hole will represent Fife in some way.

The Proclaimers section will include a neon representation of Craig and Charlie Reid’s famous spectacles.

And there will also be a Knockhill hole, complete with toy neon cars flying around, an RAF Leuchars section and a hole featuring shipbuilding in Burntisland.

Meanwhile, the escape rooms will be called It’s A Steal, with players encouraged to don Zorro masks to take part.

Escape rooms involve a series of puzzles for participants to solve in order to escape the locked room they are in.

In the Leven version, players must form a gang and try to retrieve a trading card stolen by a local crime boss and hidden in a vault.

Blueprints show it takes place over three rooms and must be completed within an hour.

£500,000 investment in Leven

Brian said: “The building has been empty for years.

“We specifically targeted it because of its large redundant space, which was really having a negative impact on the High Street.

“We wanted to go for something that was unlikely to find a different owner.”

Brag is spending just over £500,000 between buying the shops and transforming them into the new attractions.

“It’s a lot of money for a charity at a time when costs are high,” said Brian.

“But we thought now is the time to do it, particularly in relation to the rail link opening.

“We don’t want people to get the train to Leven then head straight up to the East Neuk or St Andrews

“We want to give people a reason to visit Leven and had to come up with something they can’t get on their own high streets.”