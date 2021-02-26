Grandson speaks out as vulnerable Tayside gran, 86, slips through cracks in vaccine roll-out

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A worried grandson has spoken out after his vulnerable 86-year-old granny was left in the dark waiting for her coronavirus vaccine.

Barry Mann, 42, has spent most of this year repeatedly chasing up news on an appointment for his housebound grandmother Elizabeth Munro.

The vast majority of Tayside residents around her age were offered dates almost two months ago.

Less than an hour after we approached NHS Tayside about the delay this week, Ms Munro received a phone call from Invergowrie GP Practice and the health