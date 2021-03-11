Woman hospitalised after being viciously attacked and thrown from window in Perth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have launched an investigation after a woman was viciously attacked and thrown from a first floor window during broad daylight in Perth.

The victim was rushed to Ninewells Hospital following the traumatic incident with her injuries believed to include broken bones and ruptured organs.

It is understood the assault occurred within a property on Cromlix Road before the victim was hurled from a window onto a grassy embankment below.