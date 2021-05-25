Woman reported following two-car crash in Perth

A woman has been reported in connection with a car crash in Perth.
Emergency services attended at the two-car crash in Perth at Bridgend Cross, just after 12.30pm on Tuesday.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 12.35pm on Tuesday, May 25, we received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Main Street at the junction with East Bridge Street in Perth.
“Emergency services attended and a female driver of one of the vehicles will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal for road traffic offences.”
Police and two ambulances attended the incident and a long line of waited traffic had to be directed by officers.
The backlog remained for several hours but was cleared by around 4pm.
