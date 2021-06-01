Delays and disruption for motorists in Perth as section of A9 to be closed for resurfacing work

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Motorists in Perth are being warned to expect disruption and delays as a busy junction of the A9 is closed this weekend to allow for major resurfacing works.

The A9 southbound carriageway between the McDiarmid Park Junction off-slip and Broxden Roundabout will be closed from 7.30pm on Friday, June 4 until 6.30am on Monday, June 7 subject to weather conditions.

Motorists travelling south will be diverted through Perth along the A85 Crieff Road/Dunkeld Road, Caledonian Road, and A93 Glasgow Road.

The northbound carriageway will remain fully open during the project.

Resurfacing improvements

The closure is to allow for £420,000 worth of resurfacing improvements on the A9 southbound approaching Broxton Roundabout to be completed.

Commenting on the improvements, Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s North East Unit Representative, said: “This £420,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this busy section of the A9 southbound, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“The traffic management programmed is essential for ensuring the safety of our workforce and motorists however our teams will do all they can to complete the project as quickly and safely as possible.

Longer journey times

By carrying out the works under 24-hour working it will help minimise any disruption to road users.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A9.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”