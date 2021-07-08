Crieff woman receives Long Service Award after two decades of supporting armed forces charity

A Crieff volunteer has been awarded a Long Service Award for supporting Armed Forces Charity SSAFA for more than two decades.

Nancy Johnston was presented with the accolade by the Lord Lieutenant of Perth and Kinross, Stephen Leckie.

As an army wife, she has always admired the work of the SSAFA to support veterans.

She said: “It was a huge surprise to be awarded the Long Service Award and have it presented by the Lord Lieutenant of Perth and Kinross, Stephen Leckie, and his cadet for recognition of 20 years’ service to SSAFA Perth and Kinross.”

Numerous roles

Nancy first volunteered for SSAFA in the 1980s in Hannover, Germany and was the service committee treasurer.

In the 1990s, she was the service committee chairperson in Iserlohn and Hemer, also in Germany.

She said: “I had known about the work that SSAFA did right from the start of my life as an Army wife as my husband had worked closely with SSAFA Sisters.

“When he retired after 35 years as an Army medical officer in 2000, we returned to Scotland and I met someone from the local branch.

“Shortly afterwards, I was signed up as a volunteer to support the local armed forces community.”

Since joining the SSAFA in Perth and Kinross, Nancy has been its publicity officer and branch secretary.

She has also supported the branch as a training officer and a fundraiser.

Her efforts for the charity saw her awarded the British Empire Medal in 2012.

Peter McIntyre

Perth and Kinross locals have been inspiring in their efforts to support the SSAFA.

In May, Perth Gulf War veteran Peter McIntyre completed a 96-mile long trek, raising £1,700 for the charity, smashing his original target of £150.

On completing his challenge, Peter said: “I have seen a lot of people being helped by SSAFA.

“I am a veteran and I want to give back.”