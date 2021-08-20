News / Perth & Kinross SWI group donates £500 to PRI in memory of New Alyth resident By Stephen Eighteen August 20 2021, 4.59pm Rona Nicolson, president of Silvie and Ruthven SWI, presents £500 cheque to PRI staff in memory of Jackie McCowan. A cheque presentation for £500 was made in memory of New Alyth resident Jackie McCowan. Jackie was a treasurer and member of Silvie and Ruthven Institute for many years. The donation in memory of Jackie was made on August 16 to the Haematology and Oncology Ward at Perth Royal Infirmary (PRI) where Jackie was a patient. She died on October 24 2020 after battling cancer for many years. Rona Nicolson, president of Silvie and Ruthven SWI, presented the cheque. She said: “We lost a great friend and highly respected member of SWI. She was known, not just locally, but across the whole of the Scottish Woman’s Institute.” Partner left ‘astounded’ after £2,300+ raised in memory of dearly-loved Alyth woman Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Partner left ‘astounded’ after £2,300+ raised in memory of dearly-loved Alyth woman