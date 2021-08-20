Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
News / Perth & Kinross

SWI group donates £500 to PRI in memory of New Alyth resident

By Stephen Eighteen
August 20 2021, 4.59pm
Rona Nicolson, president of Silvie and Ruthven SWI, presents £500 cheque to PRI staff in memory of Jackie McCowan.
Rona Nicolson, president of Silvie and Ruthven SWI, presents £500 cheque to PRI staff in memory of Jackie McCowan.

A cheque presentation for £500 was made in memory of New Alyth resident Jackie McCowan.

Jackie was a treasurer and member of Silvie and Ruthven Institute for many years.

The donation in memory of Jackie was made on August 16 to the Haematology and Oncology Ward at Perth Royal Infirmary (PRI) where Jackie was a patient.

She died on October 24 2020 after battling cancer for many years.

Rona Nicolson, president of Silvie and Ruthven SWI, presented the cheque.

She said: “We lost a great friend and highly respected member of SWI. She was known, not just locally, but across the whole of the Scottish Woman’s Institute.”

Partner left ‘astounded’ after £2,300+ raised in memory of dearly-loved Alyth woman

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier