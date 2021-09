Train delays in Perth as engineers called to fix signal failure

A signalling fault at Perth caused disruption to ScotRail services on Tuesday afternoon.

ScotRail advised passengers that delays and timetable revisions were likely while engineers worked to resolve the issue at around 4.15pm.

However, the fault had been resolved by about 5pm.

NEW: Disruption caused by a fault with the signalling system at Perth has now ended. Services between Glasgow Queen Street and Inverness, Glasgow Queen Street and Aberdeen and Edinburgh and Inverness are no longer affected by this problem. ^Chris — ScotRail (@ScotRail) September 7, 2021

The cause of the fault has not been confirmed.

ScotRail said services between the central belt, Perth, Inverness and Aberdeen were returning to normal.