Home News Perth & Kinross

Plans to construct solar farm in Perthshire approved

By Matteo Bell
October 7 2021, 3.24pm Updated: October 7 2021, 5.10pm
The planned solar farm

A solar farm that could help hook people in Perth up to their own source of renewable energy has been granted planning permission.

The 9.8 hectare farm at Glenfarg, Perthshire, will be the latest addition to the Binn Group Eco Park, which already features wind turbines.

Developer Green Cat Renewables plans to combine the two forms of renewable energy to create a year-long power supply, using wind turbines in the winter and solar panels in the summer.

Computer generated image of the Binn Group Eco Park showing solar panels on a hillside
How the new development will look.

Those behind the plans previously told The Courier that they want to link their power sources to customers in the Fair City.

Speaking after Perth and Kinross Council approved a planning application, director Gavin Catto said: “This is great news.

“We’re going to be able to move forward with the next stage of our energy park.

“We already have four wind turbines up there, but the logic of building the solar farm is that we’ll be able to get energy in the summer when there’s less wind.

The location of the eco park.
“We’re also trying to get a battery built so we can contain some of the energy.”

The company says its main aim is to decrease Scotland’s reliance on fossil fuels.

Mr Catto said: “Obviously, the fundamental drive behind this is climate change.

“We’re now reaching a stage where we need these power sources more than ever.”

It is unclear when construction will begin on the site.

The wind turbines at Binn Farm.
He added: “One of the issues that we are dealing with is that, because of Brexit and Covid, there are some supply charges.

“Waiting times and prices for a lot of materials have gone up.

“Still, we’re hoping to have built the solar farm by some time next year.”

