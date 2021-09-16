Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘The world is watching:’ How made in Perthshire power could slash emissions in the Fair City

By Peter John Meiklem
September 16 2021, 6.00am Updated: September 16 2021, 10.06am
powering perth
Binn Group head of strategy John Ferguson and Green Cat Renewables founder Gavin Catto at the Binn Group Eco Park.

People in Perth could become some of the first in the UK to draw their electricity from a locally-owned, renewable power grid.

Entrepreneurs linked to the Binn Farm Eco Park in nearby Glenfarg want to link their growing array of renewable power sources to customers in the Fair City.

The privately-owned grid would be completely separate to the power provided on the UK-wide National Grid.

The Powering Perth plan could help slash carbon emissions. That would also deliver on Perth leaders’ ambitions to make their small city the most sustainable in Europe.

In what could become a first for the UK, the team hope their new local energy grid could power the city’s network of electrical vehicle charging stations, among other potential business customers.

What makes Powering Perth unique?

The Powering Perth team say its power would be green, generated only 12 miles from Perth and sold at a cheaper or at equivalent price to that provided currently by the National Grid.

The scheme is the number one priority project in the wider drive to make Perth Scotland’s first carbon neutral city by 2040.

That is five years before the Scottish target and 10 before the UK equivalent.

Gavin Catto is the founder of Green Cat Renewables. His business is central to the scheme. He said said the world is watching how they progress.

“I think there are a great many cities, not just in Scotland and the UK, but worldwide who are looking at this,” he says.

“The whole world is going through this energy transition. Different places are trying different routes and we are definitely part of that mix.

“We hope to continue to be at the forefront.”

What is an Eco Park and how will it help to power Perth?

I visit the Eco Park set in the Ochil Hills on a still autumn day. The four 115m tall wind turbines may not be spinning, but that is the only thing on the bustling waste and recycling site lacking in energy.

The site should eventually have a maximum capacity of around 23 MW, enough to power thousands of homes and businesses.

But it is still a work in progress.

The completed park should include a solar farm, four wind turbines, anaerobic digestion plant, and a £70m energy from waste incinerator. A battery storage facility will help when the wind does not blow.

The solar farm proposal is not yet through the planning process.

But the ambition and purpose across the range of different renewables technologies is clear.

And it is ambition that policy makers are increasingly attracted to. Especially as the practical steps needed to cut carbon emissions to net zero become clearer.

A Perth & Kinross Council spokesperson confirmed its officers were considering how “our energy projects and capital investment could support the creation of a private electricity renewable network such as the Powering Perth Project”.

What’s wrong with sticking with the National Grid?

It is widely accepted that our current energy system will not be able to cope with the future demands placed on it as communities decarbonise more quickly.

The spread of electric vehicles alone, already numbering 26,000 and expanding rapidly, will require more green investment in the energy system.

The UK grid is already creaking, at least in environmental terms. The current period of low wind and high gas prices means the grid has fallen back on coal-generated power.

That is embarrassing ahead of COP26 global climate talks. Especially when some have held up the UK as an exemplar for renewable power generation.

Wind turbines at the Binn Group Eco Park.

That wider picture, Gavin suggests, only reinforces the importance of projects like Powering Perth.

“That’s a really key thing,” he adds.

“Up until recently, renewables has been about putting a bit of clean energy into the electricity system.

“You subsidise wind farms, or solar farms, or hydroschemes or whatever to generate clean energy. That gets dumped on the system when the wind blows or the sun shines.

“We’ve reached the stage now where we’ve saturated that.

“We need to take a much bigger, wider view as we start to decarbonise transport and our wider energy systems.”

