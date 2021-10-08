Storm-hit Kinross-shire bridge to be repaired next month

An error occurred. Please try again.

A bridge on the edge of Kinross-shire will be fixed next month after being badly damaged in storms.

Repairs will be carried out on the Glendevon Bridge on the A823, which was severely damaged last year.

The road, near Muckhart, will be closed from November 15 until December 20.

Discussions between BEAR Scotland, Perth and Kinross Council and neighbouring Fife Council over how to minimise disruption are ongoing.

A full road closure for vehicles will be necessary for a part of the works, however it is hoped it can mostly remain open for pedestrians and cyclists.

Final arrangements will be confirmed nearer the time of the work.