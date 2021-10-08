Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Storm-hit Kinross-shire bridge to be repaired next month

By Hannah Ballantyne
October 8 2021, 11.45am Updated: October 8 2021, 12.29pm
Glendevon Bridge.

A bridge on the edge of Kinross-shire will be fixed next month after being badly damaged in storms.

Repairs will be carried out on the Glendevon Bridge on the A823, which was severely damaged last year.

The road, near Muckhart, will be closed from November 15 until December 20.

Discussions between BEAR Scotland, Perth and Kinross Council and neighbouring Fife Council over how to minimise disruption are ongoing.

A full road closure for vehicles will be necessary for a part of the works, however it is hoped it can mostly remain open for pedestrians and cyclists.

Final arrangements will be confirmed nearer the time of the work.

