Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Christmas shopping in Perth: Launch of new gift guide to give small businesses a boost

By Anita Diouri
November 19 2021, 7.30am
Councillor Murray Lyle, Iain McDonald of Perth Gin and Diane Brown of Provender Brown.

Christmas shopping in Perth has been made that little bit easier thanks to the launch of a new gift guide.

The guide showcases some of Perth’s best independent shops and hospitality venues.

And it contains a selection of present ideas from the city’s small retailers, as well as information on a range of festive events.

Diane Brown of Provender Brown, Iain McDonald of Perth Gin and Perth & Kinross Council Leader Murray Lyle.

The aim is to tempt families into the city centre and encourage them to shop local this Christmas.

It follows the success of last year’s campaign to support independent shops and restaurants,.

And there are ideas to suit every pocket, with gifts ranging from £5 to £9,600 put forward by small retailers.

The launch follows a £75,000 investment by Perth and Kinross Council to boost more than 120 local businesses.

What is in the guide?

As well as providing gift ideas, the guide puts names to faces by introducing local businesses.

Dozens of independents’ profiles are featured with a snapshot of who they are and what they provide.

Meanwhile, there are details of festive weekend events in the area.

And Perth retailers are reassured by the support, particularly in the wake of challenges brought by the Covid pandemic.

Christmas shopping Perth
Iain McDonald of Perth Gin, Council Leader Murray Lyle and Diane Brown of Provender Brown support Christmas shopping in Perth.

Perth Traders’ Association chairman Iain McDonald, of Perth Gin, said: “It has been another tough year for our independent retailers and eateries and so we are hugely encouraged by PKC’s decision to back such an extensive Shop Local in Perth campaign.

“With over 120 gift ideas, the guide clearly shows that Perth is still very much alive with quality, independent shops who would love to help our local Perth and Kinross residents – and visitors to the area – find those special buys this Christmas.

“Ensuring that everyone works together to provide a positive narrative around Perth is crucial, and a strong private-public partnership will help us build a more resilient recovery as we move into 2022.”

Christmas shopping ‘hugely important’

Meanwhile, Perth and Kinross Council Leader Murray Lyle hopes it will encourage people to do their Christmas shopping in Perth.

“Perth and Kinross has a wonderful array of independent retailers and I’m sure this gift guide will help shoppers choose the right presents for their loved one this Christmas,” he said.

“There is a lot on in Perth and our towns in the run up to Christmas so shoppers can make a real day of it when they visit and use this guide to help them find out what’s happening and, when they need to refuel, the best places to eat and drink.

“We know the festive trading season is hugely important to businesses and we hope this guide will help bring them some Christmas cheer after the difficulties of last year.”

Pandemic closures

The guide comes too late for some Perth businesses, however.

The Covid pandemic has forced the closure of numerous city centre shops and cafes.

Most recently, quilting shop The Peacock and the Tortoise announced its permanent closure.

The Peacock and the Tortoise
Trudy Duffy-Wigman at The Peacock and the Tortoise. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

Owner Trudy Duffy-Wigman said: “Since the start of the pandemic we have been working with a loss and the turnover has not recovered, so we decided to call it a day.

“We have had a good 10 years, with many lovely and loyal customers but it is time to find other things to do.”

It will be closed as of November 27.