Christmas shopping in Perth: Launch of new gift guide to give small businesses a boost

Christmas shopping in Perth has been made that little bit easier thanks to the launch of a new gift guide.

The guide showcases some of Perth’s best independent shops and hospitality venues.

And it contains a selection of present ideas from the city’s small retailers, as well as information on a range of festive events.

The aim is to tempt families into the city centre and encourage them to shop local this Christmas.

It follows the success of last year’s campaign to support independent shops and restaurants,.

And there are ideas to suit every pocket, with gifts ranging from £5 to £9,600 put forward by small retailers.

The launch follows a £75,000 investment by Perth and Kinross Council to boost more than 120 local businesses.

What is in the guide?

As well as providing gift ideas, the guide puts names to faces by introducing local businesses.

Dozens of independents’ profiles are featured with a snapshot of who they are and what they provide.

Meanwhile, there are details of festive weekend events in the area.

And Perth retailers are reassured by the support, particularly in the wake of challenges brought by the Covid pandemic.

Perth Traders’ Association chairman Iain McDonald, of Perth Gin, said: “It has been another tough year for our independent retailers and eateries and so we are hugely encouraged by PKC’s decision to back such an extensive Shop Local in Perth campaign.

“With over 120 gift ideas, the guide clearly shows that Perth is still very much alive with quality, independent shops who would love to help our local Perth and Kinross residents – and visitors to the area – find those special buys this Christmas.

“Ensuring that everyone works together to provide a positive narrative around Perth is crucial, and a strong private-public partnership will help us build a more resilient recovery as we move into 2022.”

Christmas shopping ‘hugely important’

Meanwhile, Perth and Kinross Council Leader Murray Lyle hopes it will encourage people to do their Christmas shopping in Perth.

“Perth and Kinross has a wonderful array of independent retailers and I’m sure this gift guide will help shoppers choose the right presents for their loved one this Christmas,” he said.

“There is a lot on in Perth and our towns in the run up to Christmas so shoppers can make a real day of it when they visit and use this guide to help them find out what’s happening and, when they need to refuel, the best places to eat and drink.

“We know the festive trading season is hugely important to businesses and we hope this guide will help bring them some Christmas cheer after the difficulties of last year.”

Pandemic closures

The guide comes too late for some Perth businesses, however.

The Covid pandemic has forced the closure of numerous city centre shops and cafes.

Most recently, quilting shop The Peacock and the Tortoise announced its permanent closure.

Owner Trudy Duffy-Wigman said: “Since the start of the pandemic we have been working with a loss and the turnover has not recovered, so we decided to call it a day.

“We have had a good 10 years, with many lovely and loyal customers but it is time to find other things to do.”

It will be closed as of November 27.