Designs for £56k pedestrian-friendly Errol paths project to be unveiled at community event

An error occurred. Please try again.

Designs created as part of a £56,000 project for new paths connecting Errol and Grange are to be shared with locals this weekend.

Concept designs for the proposed new footpaths between Errol, Grange and Errol Station are being put forward to the community on Saturday morning.

The current route via a busy road puts many people off walking.

But having secured the funding, community organisation Carse of Gowrie Group aims to make the route more accessible for pedestrians and cyclists, with Cycle Path Services delivering this phase of the project.

Organisers say the path would be 3m wide and will have a tarmac surface.

The designs follow “overwhelming support” from the community in a consultation last year, in which almost 140 people shared their views.

‘Another big step towards construction’

The proposals aim to provide a safe route for people travelling on foot by avoiding main roads and traffic.

Roger Humphry of the Carse of Gowrie Group said: “We’re excited to have these initial design drawings because it moves the project another big step towards construction.

“If successful, this project would link two nearby communities safely for those who’d like to walk or cycle.

“At the moment being on-road with fast traffic puts off many local residents.

“We want to share the design drawings with local people so that we can hear their comments but also learn of any concerns that they might have or amendments they might suggest.”

Crispin Hayes of Cycle Path Services said: “We’re really pleased to be working with Carse of Gowrie Group on this locally important project.

“We will be listening carefully to what the community feeds back to us and improve the design for the benefit of all involved.”

When will the designs be shared?

Funding for the project has come from Transport Scotland’s Places for Everyone programme and administered by Sustrans Scotland.

It is working closely with Perth and Kinross Council to ensure it moves forward “as quickly as possible”.

Saturday’s consultation will take place between 10am and 12pm at Errol Village Hall.