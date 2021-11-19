Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Designs for £56k pedestrian-friendly Errol paths project to be unveiled at community event

By Anita Diouri
November 19 2021, 5.00pm
Children from Errol Primary joined Roger Humphry to highlight why they need the cycleway. Picture: Kenny Smith.

Designs created as part of a £56,000 project for new paths connecting Errol and Grange are to be shared with locals this weekend.

Concept designs for the proposed new footpaths between Errol, Grange and Errol Station are being put forward to the community on Saturday morning.

The current route via a busy road puts many people off walking.

But having secured the funding, community organisation Carse of Gowrie Group aims to make the route more accessible for pedestrians and cyclists, with Cycle Path Services delivering this phase of the project.

Organisers say the path would be 3m wide and will have a tarmac surface.

The designs follow “overwhelming support” from the community in a consultation last year, in which almost 140 people shared their views.

‘Another big step towards construction’

The proposals aim to provide a safe route for people travelling on foot by avoiding main roads and traffic.

Roger Humphry of the Carse of Gowrie Group said: “We’re excited to have these initial design drawings because it moves the project another big step towards construction.

“If successful, this project would link two nearby communities safely for those who’d like to walk or cycle.

“At the moment being on-road with fast traffic puts off many local residents.

“We want to share the design drawings with local people so that we can hear their comments but also learn of any concerns that they might have or amendments they might suggest.”

An artist's impression of the Errol paths project design.
Artist’s impression of what the Errol paths project may look like.

Crispin Hayes of Cycle Path Services said: “We’re really pleased to be working with Carse of Gowrie Group on this locally important project.

“We will be listening carefully to what the community feeds back to us and improve the design for the benefit of all involved.”

When will the designs be shared?

Funding for the project has come from Transport Scotland’s Places for Everyone programme and administered by Sustrans Scotland.

It is working closely with Perth and Kinross Council to ensure it moves forward “as quickly as possible”.

Saturday’s consultation will take place between 10am and 12pm at Errol Village Hall.