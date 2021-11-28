In Pictures: Light Up the Night Kinross-shire brightens up the dark

An error occurred. Please try again.

Light Up the Night Kinross-shire has begun to brighten the dark November evenings as locals add colour to their windows.

Residents, businesses and organisations have decorated their homes and shop fronts in bright lights and colour to spark joy over this weekend.

This year’s event follows on from the success of last year when more than 250 locals took part.

The theme for this year is People and Places and people have drawn on areas that mean something to them personally in their decorations.

Organisers Esther Kent said: “It is a real privilege to be able to hold this again.

“The emphasis is on taking part.

“It makes the whole event very personal. It was a visual representation of the community.”

This year, some windows have taken on a Christmas theme, while others were inspired by colourful sunsets.

All pictures by Steve MacDougall.