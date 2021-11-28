Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Not compatible’: Neil Oliver left pro-UK campaign advisory council after just two months

By Andy Philip
November 28 2021, 2.46pm
TV historian, present and author Neil Oliver. Photo by Brian Anderson/Shutterstock

Controversial TV presenter Neil Oliver quietly parted company with a pro-union campaign group because his “current focus” was not compatible with theirs, according to another member of the organisation.

The GB News figure and Coast presenter had joined the advisory council of the These Islands think-tank with a flurry of publicity in November 2020.

The end of the formal relationship was revealed by historian Tom Holland on social media in response to criticism about some of Mr Oliver’s views aired on the new TV channel.

The partnership appeared to have ended without fanfare as far back as January this year, when he was removed from the These Islands advisory council list.

The think-tank was set up to promote the value of the UK in response to calls for Scottish independence.

We mutually agreed that his current focus was not compatible with our own”

– Tom Holland

Mr Oliver had written an essay on his views of Britishness in November last year. It was still hosted on the site at the time of writing.

In a recently shared GB News clip, Mr Oliver said the public has been put in a “toxic trance” about Covid.

He claimed people were blinded by “mass hypnosis” and said scientists had “unlearned” science.

‘Mutually agreed’

“With fear on the wane it was plainly time to cast another spell,” he went on, in a piece to camera which also veered into a discussion of gender politics and race.

Mr Holland responded to one critic who asked if he was still on the advisory council.

“We mutually agreed that his current focus was not compatible with our own,” he wrote.

Mr Oliver was announced as a signing for GB News in April.

He was well know for his appearances in the BBC’s Coast programmes.

