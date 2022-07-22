Coffee chain Bob & Berts to open new branch in Perth city centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Northern Irish coffee shop chain is due to open its sixth Scottish branch in Perth city centre.

Work is under way at the new Bob and Berts café on the corner of High Street and King Edward Street, opposite the former Debenhams.

The building was previously home to the Bright House and House of Highlands.

Bob & Berts was founded in 2013 in Portstewart, Northern Ireland, by Colin McClean and David Ferguson.

The chain has two sites in Fife, in Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline, and is planning to open another in Dundee.

It has other locations in Falkirk, Stirling and Dumfries, as well as four in England and 14 in Northern Ireland.

Waffles, pancakes and milkshakes at Bob & Berts

Open seven days a week from 8am, items on the menu include all-day breakfast, lunch dishes, waffles, pancakes.

Light bites, milkshakes, smoothies and hot drinks will also be on offer alongside vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options.

The company is still advertising for jobs for its new Perth venue.

Anyone interested is asked to apply online.