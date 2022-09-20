Maxwell, 6, inspired his mum to help make The Enchanted Forest autism-friendly

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With its stunning lights and atmospheric sounds The Enchanted Forest should be a sensory thrill for children with autism like Maxwell McArdle.

But the sheer volume of spectators and long bus queues to travel there have made the attraction a potential minefield or even no-go for some – until now.

Six-year-old Maxwell’s mum Monique is the new producer for this year’s event and has drawn on her family’s experience to help introduce autism-friendly sessions.

More than 80,000 people are expected to attend the show, which will transform Faskally Woods with light and sound installations, between September 29 and October 30.

And for the first time families with autistic children or adults can visit earlier while the spectacle is quieter and before queues grow for coaches from Pitlochry to the event.

Monique said the team are delighted to return with The Enchanted Forest after two years of the pandemic and want to make it as inclusive as possible.

She said: “As a supporter of Scottish Autism in the past and with many customers who bring children who have autism, we felt that it was time to create a space for those who find the hustle and bustle of a normal Enchanted Forest night a challenge.

“As a mother of an autistic child, I truly understand what it is like, and I am delighted we’re incorporating autism-friendly performances in this year’s event.”

Maxwell was non-verbal until the age of three and was diagnosed with autism during lockdown.

Birthday parties and other gatherings or outings can sometimes lead to sensory overload and they have to leave early.

Monique said: “It can just get too much for him. But we’ve taken him to events elsewhere and he’s absolutely loved it.

It’s such an incredible event and for a lot of people with autism it’s all very sensory-based – touch, lights, sounds.” Monique McArdle, event producer and Maxwell’s mum

“So it’s just about getting that balance for as many people as possible.”

The team already wanted to introduce autism-friendly sessions and when Monique joined earlier this year she was able to draw on Maxwell’s experience to hone the plan.

She said: “Sometimes when we go somewhere it will be advertised as autism-friendly but it’s not actually.

“They think that simply turning the music down or off makes it autism-friendly but there are so many different levels of the spectrum that it’s hard to get it right for everyone.

“I know for my son a big issue for him is queuing. If Maxwell knows he’s going somewhere and we need to prepare him, he gets really excited.”

Autism-friendly time slots on three dates – October 5, 12 and 19 – will now allow these ticket-holders to board buses before queues start and arrive at the forest before anyone else, and in smaller groups.

And they are selling fast, demonstrating demand.

Monique said: “With them being first in, there’s no one in front of them. By the time they’ve done the loop [of the forest] there will be other people starting to arrive, so then it’s up to the parents and the children to decide whether to stay.”

Feedback will be sought from those who attend the sessions to shape any further adaptations for next year.

Monique said: “It’s such an incredible event and for a lot of people with autism it’s all very sensory-based – touch, lights, sounds.

“We just want to make it a really nice experience and family day out for everyone.

“My son will be there, and as a parent I’ll be with him to see how he reacts.”

Scottish Autism has welcomed The Enchanted Forest’s work and hopes other events will take note.

Charlene Tait, deputy CEO, said: “We work closely with a number of venues to ensure autistic people aren’t excluded from attending and enjoying performances and we call on more production companies to follow the lead of the Enchanted Forest so that more autistic people can lead happy, healthy and fulfilling lives.”