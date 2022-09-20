Falkland Harvest Fest: How can we create flourishing places that nourish people?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ten years after Falkland Estate decided that its Big Tent Festival of the environment had outgrown the venue, the estate is hosting a wee Harvest Fest at the other end of the scale this weekend in the belief that ‘small is beautiful’ – and vital.

During a year when the war in Ukraine has highlighted how dependent Britain is on imports of grain, oil, timber and the commodity market, the Harvest Fest on Saturday September 24 is celebrating the abundance of what we can grow and make from our fields and forests.

Speakers include broadcaster Lesley Riddoch, Jenny Andersson of the Really Regenerative Centre, Andrew Whitley of Scotland the Bread, Prof Seaton Baxter OBE a master of natural design and Guy Watt, co-chair of the Scottish Forest Industry Group.

What are the themes?

Speakers will reflect on how we can learn to live more sustainably in our local places, in ways that meet people’s real costs of living and value the gifts of nature.

Activities taking place include three big talks in a tent on food, huts and place-making and singing around a fire.

There will also be demonstrations of rural skills and activities such as earth building with Becky Little of Rebearth; a chance to look at new huts being built in the Field of Learning and a talk with hutters and hut builders as part of the 1000 Huts movement.

There will also be a space where people show and tell what they’ve made such as Newburgh Handloom Weavers, flour from Scotland the Bread and Falkland’s own applies, juice and cider.

Ninian Stuart of Falkland Estate said there will also be “endless opportunities” to play and learn in a field and forest of possibility, as well as to hear and see what local children have been ‘imagineering’ for the future of the estate.

Falkland Kitchen Farm are also offering a chance to enjoy a truly local lunch grown and cooked by them.

Chance to win a prize

Meanwhile, the best harvest-themed hat will win a prize.

The competition, open to both adults and children, will be judged by children’s entertainer Mrs Mash the Storytelling Cook.

She will be looking for original and colourful headgear that best celebrates the season, using autumn leaves, berries, vegetable trimmings and so on.

It is fine to decorate an existing hat or make one from cardboard or newspaper.

Other fun events on the day include apple games and a harvest-themed treasure collection for children, where they will collect items from the woodland to complete the “treasure set”, den-building, and natural crafts.

They will also be able to view the Honeycomb Mural created by child “imagineers” who drew up some inspiring ideas for the future of the estate, such as a book-reading swing and a treetop market.

Ticket information

Children can attend for free. Adult tickets are £20 full price and £10 for concession or low-income visitors.

Attendees are welcome to bring a packed lunch, but they can also pre-order a summer salad box offered by Falkland Farm Kitchen.

Overnight camping pitches are available.

For more information and tickets visit https://falklandestate.co.uk/