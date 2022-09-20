Howe of Fife Rugby Club U16s seek sponsorship as they launch ‘community service’ fundraiser for European tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Howe of Fife Rugby Club U16s seek sponsorship as they launch ‘community service’ fundraiser for European tour

By Michael Alexander
September 20 2022, 6.01pm
Howe of Fife Rugby Club under-16s lifted the Caledonian Cup in May 2022
Howe of Fife Rugby Club under-16s lifted the Caledonian Cup in May 2022

Cupar’s Howe of Fife Rugby Club’s U16 group are about to embark on a series of ‘community service’ projects to help raise funds for their end of season European tour.

The boys will be working for two days with Falkland Estate over the October holidays.

They’ll also be working a full day at the Over Rankeilour Walled Garden and a full day with the Fife Coast and Countryside Trust.

In total, they’ll spend around 400 hours working with the three community organisations.

Building on success

Cupar-based Howe under-16s head coach Gavin Anderson said fundraising for a short European tour in April 2023 would build on their recent Caledonian Cup win and help them move to the “next level”.

Howe of Fife Rugby Club under-16s lifted the Caledonian Cup in May 2022

To do this, however, they needed to fundraise and were keen to attract sponsorship.

Gavin told The Courier: “2021 saw our team come back together after an 18 month break due to Covid restrictions.

“With some new additions it was clear to see that everyone had been impacted by their time away from the pitch.

“The boys pulled together as a team, trained hard and had a fantastic season which ended with them lifting the Caledonian Cup in May 2022.

“As coaches we could see the instant benefits of our weekly training resuming for the boys emotional and physical well-being.

“Moving on from our season we want to take part in a short European tour in April 2023.

“This will see the boys representing our local community in Italy.

“The tour will build on the cup win and offer the boys the experience to play rugby at a new level.

“For some this will be their first time away from home, first time abroad and we hope to build memories that will last a lifetime.”

Financial ‘big ask’

Gavin said that in these times of financial uncertainty, they understood it was a “big ask” to ask their families to fund the tour. Everyone has different home circumstances.

He said the Howe of Fife Rugby Club’s under-16 group prides itself on being inclusive to all their young people and they are striving to ensure every boy has an opportunity to take part in all experiences they can offer them.

“As a team we have instilled the values of resilience, respect and taking pride in our community,” he added.

Howe of Fife Rugby Club under-16s lifted the Caledonian Cup in May 2022

“With this in mind we decided to raise funds for our tour in a different way and give something back.

“Over the next few months our boys will be volunteering to support the local community.

“They will be working alongside Fife Coast and Countryside conservation officers, removing tree lupin around the West Sands in St Andrews.

“They will be supporting path construction and maintenance within Falkland Estate.

“Finally, we have arranged to support the garden clearance of scrub and brambles, providing a new area for development within Over Rankeilour Walled Garden.

St Andrews West Sands will be one area where the Howe of Fife under-16s will be doing community work

“We are reaching out in the hope that the local community can see the work our team is doing, the benefits the tour will have on these 40 young people and we hope, where able, we can bring in sponsors.

“We are hoping to raise £200-250 per head across a number of fundraising projects. The sponsored ‘community service’ is only one part.”

How to donate money or sponsor

The under-16s will be posting updates and photos of the work carried out on their JustGiving page.

Anyone wishing to offer financial support or sponsorship to the Howe of Fife Rugby Club under-16s can get in touch via https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/europeanrugbytour?utm_term=bDNE6AbDW

Cupar Youth Cafe 20th anniversary: 20 Stories for 20 Years exhibition celebrates positive impact

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

The Courier editor David Clegg (second right) along with live news editor Emma Crichton (middle) and digital editor Marc Deanie (second left) receive the News Website of the Year award
The Courier named Scotland's News Website of the Year
0
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 22092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 21/09/2022
LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC's stadium plans
Jean Wilson is urging others to be aware of the symptoms of lymphoma.
'Don't be fobbed off if you have symptoms': Bruise on Fife mum's arm led…
0
Police say the man has been found.
Fife Pensioner missing from Cardenden traced 'safe and well'
Plans to build a Home Bargains at Dunlin Drive have been rejected.
£10m Home Bargains plan for Dunfermline rejected by councillors - here's why
0
the colly cafe
Too Good To Go: Was my 1.5 hour round trip to The Colly Cafe…
0
Why are some Scottish MPs not swearing allegiance to the new King?
A new cycling festival is taking place in Fife.
Details of new Fife cycling festival revealed - including stunt team display
0
An RAF Typhoon shown flying over Tayside and Fife from Flightradar24 data on Wednesday.
Why military jets are circling skies above Tayside and Fife
0
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife man accused of attempted murder with a meat cleaver

More from The Courier

The Courier editor David Clegg (second right) along with live news editor Emma Crichton (middle) and digital editor Marc Deanie (second left) receive the News Website of the Year award
The Courier named Scotland's News Website of the Year
0
Gary Bowyer gives his post-match team talk on the pitch after beating Queen's Park in July.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he…
0
Cameron Lorimer made the threats at Perth Royal Infirmary.
Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer Picture shows; Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 21/09/2022
Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer
Gayle's red Audi after being washed down the street.
Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags
0
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 22092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 21/09/2022
LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC's stadium plans

Editor's Picks