Mystery bench tribute sums up the love for Aberfeldy newsagent Billy Duff after hundreds watch funeral A mystery bench tribute has summed up the community's love for former Aberfeldy newsagent Billy Duff, says his humbled brother. By Stephen Eighteen January 20 2023, 5.55am Updated: January 20 2023, 11.43am 0 comments Billy Duff at the Aberfeldy newsagent he ran for 36 years. Supplied by John Duff. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Aberfeldy Bank Street Billy Duff john duff Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save Most Read 1 Fife pub that ‘oozes charm’ for sale with owners to retire after nearly 20… 2 Fife nurse struck off for lying about employment history 3 Q&A: Getting to know Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion house that dressed Miley… 4 Brian Cox tells Courier subscribers of his ‘proudest moment’ filming Succession in Dundee 4 5 EXCLUSIVE: 70 social media accounts dedicated to school violence and bullying in Tayside and… 6 Elderly man and student injured during St Andrews disturbance 7 Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag facing ‘human trafficking’ charge 8 Dundee United keeper Carljohan Eriksson seals loan switch to Danish league leaders 9 Perth drugs-on-wheels dealer caught with £4k of cocaine and cash hidden in his pants 10 Dundee mum terrified ceiling will cave in on kids after years of leaks 3 More from The Courier ‘Long term decline’ in planning staff numbers undermines green revolution Pair caused Cowdenbeath siege because they were 'bored as f**k' Remi Matthews: Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson give St Johnstone midfield energy they've been… EXCLUSIVE: Frightened motorists flood SNP with A9 safety concerns How 'insane' Dundee killer Robert Mone had last word when sentenced for murder Dundee start-up aims to build global vaccine business Fife man, 81, jailed for two decades of historic child abuse Heartbroken Fife widow says husband with dementia 'went through hell' in local hospital Scottish Cup draw: Dundee United host Kilmarnock as Premiership opposition await Raith Rovers if… Sarah Brown criticised for Dame Ann Gloag remarks after Perth bus tycoon's 'human trafficking'… Editor's Picks Dundee mum terrified ceiling will cave in on kids after years of leaks Perth man’s quest to improve city centre leads to app launch Forfar flower show organisers’ plea for budding committee members for 123-year-old society Is ScotRail really scrapping peak rail fares across Tayside and Fife? Q&A: Getting to know Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion house that dressed Miley Cyrus Dundee street artist reveals hostile ‘different world’ of city’s graffiti scene – and how she’s fighting back with flower power Bid to have soldier’s name added to Freuchie war memorial 108 years after death GILLIAN LORD: How Sophie from Romania gave us all hope How Dundee professor Calum Colvin failed ‘O’ grade art and became one of Scotland’s leading artists Restaurant review: Head to the WeeCOOK Kitchen in Barry for the best pehs in Angus Most Commented 1 Dundonians have their say on gender reform after local MSP's remarks about 'exploring' allowing eight-year-olds to change gender 2 Broughty Ferry parking plans could see spaces cut to promote active travel 3 KEZIA DUGDALE: Why Waid Academy must not treat classroom assault as an outlier event 4 Perthshire ghillie slams littering drivers as 'bad people' 5 Angus cafe owner makes 'use cash' plea as card charges eat into profits 6 Is ScotRail really scrapping peak rail fares across Tayside and Fife? 7 Asda Kirkton staff 'losing confidence in police' as disorder and abuse from kids continues 8 Brian Cox tells Courier subscribers of his ‘proudest moment’ filming Succession in Dundee 9 Dundee SNP councillor slammed after comparing gender reform battle to 'Auschwitz' 10 Callum Davidson opens up on Rangers ticket row talks with St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown - and sends message to 'swithering' fans
Conversation