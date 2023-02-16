Obituary: Catherine Coffey, 96, taught at St Margaret’s School, Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Obituary: Catherine Coffey, 96, taught at St Margaret’s School, Dundee

By Chris Ferguson
February 16 2023, 11.00am Updated: February 16 2023, 12.50pm
Cath Coffey in 1952 aged 26 and in 2022 aged 96.
Cath Coffey in 1952 aged 26 and in 2022 aged 96.

Catherine Coffey, who had a long career as a teacher at St Margaret’s Primary School, Dundee, has died aged 96.

She was raised on the banks of Loch Tay and taught in Africa before settling in Dundee with her husband, Denis, who taught maths at Morgan Academy.

When Denis died aged just 53, Catherine went back to work, teaching at St Margaret’s from the early 1970s until 1991.

A lover of poetry, over many years her pupils recorded success in Burns Federation competitions.

Cath Coffey, middle row second from right, at Fearnan School in 1932.

Catherine McLaren, known as Cath, was born at Pier View, Fearnan, in August 1926.

Her father, Duncan, was the local tailor, working from a studio attached to the house and her mother, Mary, ran the home.

Mary had to leave school at 13, and although the family was financially very poor, she instilled a desire and determination in her children to make the most of opportunities and achieve what they wanted from life.

Cath was the second oldest of four. Her older sister Jean nursed in Japan during the Korean War and latterly worked at the Cottage Hospital in Aberfeldy.

Her brother Alistair was head of maths and deputy head at Morgan Academy. Her youngest brother, Duncan, fought in the jungle during the Malayan War and returned to Fearnan, working with the Forestry Commission.

Cath attended Fearnan Primary and Breadalbane Secondary School in Aberfeldy.

Wartime Perthshire

She had an idyllic childhood on the loch side, working in the local hotel, Tigh-An-Loan, and, when older, going to Kenmore where she danced with Polish soldiers from the military hospital at Taymouth Castle during the Second World War.

Cath studied teaching at Moray House in Edinburgh, graduated in 1948 and taught in Aberfeldy, Perth and Bridge of Allan before embarking on an African adventure.

She spent many happy years in Harare, Bulawayo and Plumtree in Zimbabwe before a spell in Ghana.

Then, between 1963 and 1966 she taught in Sydney, Australia, and at Morgan Street Primary School in Broken Hill in the Outback of New South Wales.

Denis and Cath Coffey on their wedding day in December 1968.

Towards the end of the 1960s she returned to Africa via Scotland to marry her future husband, Denis Coffey, who she had met in Zimbabwe.

Denis originally came from County Tipperary and an equally impoverished background.

He had been educated by the Christian Brothers in a monastery in Kilburn, North West London, and after graduating in physics from Imperial Collage London, he too became a teacher.

Shortly after marrying, and very unexpectedly as they were both older by now, Cath fell pregnant with their daughter, Jean Marie.

Cath Coffey and daughter Jean Marie in 1990.

They were teaching out in the bush so decided to come back to Scotland to have the baby and settle.

Tragically, only two and half years later Denis died suddenly and Cath had to get back to work as soon as possible so joined the staff of St Margaret’s.

Her daughter, Jean Marie said: “It was a school she loved and where she worked with many wonderful teachers, headteachers and pupils. She adored her extended family, her garden and attended Our Lady of Good Counsel in Broughty Ferry for nearly 50 years.

“After so long living in the area, she had many good friends and neighbours. Her heart though was always in Fearnan, the banks of the loch and the hills and mountains surrounding it.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
A fallen tree on Main Road just outside Gauldry in Fife. Image: DC Thomson
Storm Otto causes chaos in Tayside and Fife
2
Fife firefighter Barry Martin and his family
‘Our love will last forever’: Wife’s tribute to Fife firefighter and dad of twins…
3
Alan Brand at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Carer’s £4k spending spree with 68-year-old Dundee wheelchair user’s bank card
4
Burnside School Carnoustie
Carnoustie school faces week-long closure after Storm Otto roof damage 
5
The Golf Insights team Steve MacDiarmid, Pete Craigon, Iain Simpson and Dougie Cleeton. Image: Golf Insights.
Meet the Perthshire pals whose new business gives golf clubs an extra shot
6
Eleri Brown appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Ex-athlete admits causing high-speed A9 smash after drinking bottle of gin
7
Police outside McDonald's on Reform Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald’s
8
The George Fox stand would provide a fitting legacy for the legendary former chairman and director. Image: DC Thomson.
How Dundee United’s George Fox Stand rose from the rubble of old Tannadice
9
Scott and Stephen Nicol are the brothers who own Keepsakes. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
First look at new Dundee city centre shop Keepsakes
10
Kyle Falconer, Kieren Webster and Pete Reilly's return has been hailed by fans. Image: The View/Twitter.
Fans react to Dundee rockers The View’s first single in almost eight years

More from The Courier

Cath Coffey in 1952 aged 26 and in 2022 aged 96.
Friday court round-up — Child threat and one-minute police chase
Anas Sarwar making his Scottish Labour conference speech. Image: PA.
5 talking points as Anas Sarwar outlines life for Labour after Nicola Sturgeon
A frustrated Charlie Mulgrew after Dundee United's loss to Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United must replace fear with bravery to complete long walk to…
Changes to some bus routes have proved very unpopular.
Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers
Mohammad Bay pictured at home in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Turkey Earthquake: Dundee Syrian refugee tells of horrors facing family near epicentre
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Dolly Parton Imagination Library column Picture shows; Dolly Parton reading The Little Engine That Could. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Dolly Parton's Imagination Library opened my eyes to toxic book club mindset
Planning review committee councillors will consider Domino's appeal next week. Image: Google
Pizza giant Domino's fired up for Forfar outlet planning battle
Holly Simpson was one of the competing baristas at the EH9 Espresso latte art throw down. Image: Maria Gran/DC Thomson
Dundee coffee shop hosts city's first latte art competition - here's what went down
Mehmet is leading the appeal for donations at Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Deniz Mehmet says devastating Turkey-Syria earthquake 'hit home' when he couldn't reach friend as…
Looking towards South Street at the junction with Tay Street and Queen's Bridge in Perth.
No 'current' plans for Perth and Crieff to emulate Dundee's low emission zone

Editor's Picks

Most Commented