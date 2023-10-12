Perth man, 72, to keep running despite being rushed to hospital after 121st marathon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth man, 72, to keep running despite being rushed to hospital after 121st marathon

Kenneth Stewart was put on a drip after completing his 21st Loch Ness Marathon.

By Ellidh Aitken
Perth's Kenneth Stewart, 72, running his 21st Loch Ness Marathon.
Perth man Kenneth Stewart, 72, has completed every Loch Ness marathon since it first started. Image: planitscotland

A 72-year-old Perth man who was rushed to hospital after finishing his 121st marathon says he has no plans to give up running.

Kenneth Stewart, who lives near the North Inch, took eight-and-a-half hours to complete his 21st Loch Ness Marathon earlier this month.

He battled through agonising back spasms caused by rhabdomyolysis, a diesease that causes a breakdown of skeletal muscle, to cross the finish line.

He has been a part of Perth Road Runners for 30 years and has run in marathons all over the world – including in Sydney, Amsterdam and Malta.

In the most recent Loch Ness marathon he began struggling around the half-way mark.

Determined to stick to his streak – he has competed in the event every year since it was first launched – the runner took third-last place before being ushered into a wheelchair and taken to A&E at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Kenneth has been known to wear a kilt while completing the marathon. Image: Kenneth Stewart

Perth 72-year-old rushed to hospital after crossing finish line

Kenneth told The Courier: “I ran 20 Loch Ness marathons and this was the 21st, there are three of us who have done them all.

“I started struggling at half-way with rhabdomyolysis, I continued to run and my lower back was in spasm.

“The first aid team were waiting at the end with a wheelchair, I was taken to A&E and within 15 minutes I was on a drip.

“That was unexpected.

“I am still recovering a bit and am drained still.

“About 3,500 people run and I think I was third last, it was a case of just moving forward.

“I have run them all and I wanted to keep that record going and there are two other ladies who have done them all and I knew they would finish.”

Kenneth has run a total of 121 marathons across the world. Image: Kenneth Stewart

Kenneth isn’t finished running yet

Kenneth initially though the ill-fated race, which saw him spend around six hours at Raigmore, might be his last.

But he then changed his mind.

“The day after I said ‘no, I am finished’ – but I will be going back next year,” he said.

“The only training I had done was the park run which is only three miles.

“I have got a heart condition which is not serious but it makes running hard.

“I used to do five marathons a year but now I am down to just Loch Ness.

“It is the feeling you get when running. I enjoy reaching the finish – the middle is a bit of a tough one!

“Training is usually over three months and that is assuming you have got a level of fitness to begin with.

“I will be working myself back up and building up slowly.”