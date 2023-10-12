Perth man, 72, to keep running despite being rushed to hospital after 121st marathon

A 72-year-old Perth man who was rushed to hospital after finishing his 121st marathon says he has no plans to give up running.

Kenneth Stewart, who lives near the North Inch, took eight-and-a-half hours to complete his 21st Loch Ness Marathon earlier this month.

He battled through agonising back spasms caused by rhabdomyolysis, a diesease that causes a breakdown of skeletal muscle, to cross the finish line.

He has been a part of Perth Road Runners for 30 years and has run in marathons all over the world – including in Sydney, Amsterdam and Malta.

In the most recent Loch Ness marathon he began struggling around the half-way mark.

Determined to stick to his streak – he has competed in the event every year since it was first launched – the runner took third-last place before being ushered into a wheelchair and taken to A&E at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Perth 72-year-old rushed to hospital after crossing finish line

Kenneth told The Courier: “I ran 20 Loch Ness marathons and this was the 21st, there are three of us who have done them all.

“I started struggling at half-way with rhabdomyolysis, I continued to run and my lower back was in spasm.

“The first aid team were waiting at the end with a wheelchair, I was taken to A&E and within 15 minutes I was on a drip.

“That was unexpected.

“I am still recovering a bit and am drained still.

“About 3,500 people run and I think I was third last, it was a case of just moving forward.

“I have run them all and I wanted to keep that record going and there are two other ladies who have done them all and I knew they would finish.”

Kenneth isn’t finished running yet

Kenneth initially though the ill-fated race, which saw him spend around six hours at Raigmore, might be his last.

But he then changed his mind.

“The day after I said ‘no, I am finished’ – but I will be going back next year,” he said.

“The only training I had done was the park run which is only three miles.

“I have got a heart condition which is not serious but it makes running hard.

“I used to do five marathons a year but now I am down to just Loch Ness.

“It is the feeling you get when running. I enjoy reaching the finish – the middle is a bit of a tough one!

“Training is usually over three months and that is assuming you have got a level of fitness to begin with.

“I will be working myself back up and building up slowly.”