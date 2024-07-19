Stagecoach anger after Perth council serves £100 fine because bus was at a bus stop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Stagecoach anger after Perth council serves £100 fine because bus was at a bus stop

Perth and Kinross Council has defended the city centre parking ticket.

By Ben MacDonald
Stagecoach bus receives parking ticket on Mill Street
A bus was seen with a parking ticket in Mill Street, Perth. Image: Supplied

Stagecoach has been forced to cut the time buses spend at stops after one of its coaches received a parking ticket.

A shocked Perth resident captured images of a bus receiving a ticket at a bus stop in Mill Street on Tuesday.

Stagecoach East Scotland confirmed that the bus was left there as the driver took their break.

A spokesperson said: “Whilst we understand and encourage the need for parking enforcement, it’s frustrating that our services are continually delayed and prohibited from serving bus stops safely due to illegally parked vehicles, with little sign of this reducing.

“It’s therefore disappointing that we’ve recently received a penalty charge notice from Perth Council due to a vehicle sitting stationary on Mill Street, whilst the driver took their break.

“From Monday, July 29, we’re making some changes to our staff duties which should limit the amount of time our vehicles are parked in Mill Street.”

Stagecoach to limit stopping times after Perth council tickets bus

A penalty charge issued by the council usually costs £100, but can be reduced to £50 should the guilty party pay within 14 days.

Perth and Kinross Council defended the decision to ticket the bus.

A PKC spokesperson said: “Buses should not park and be left unattended at bus stops.

“We have recently seen a number of buses park at Mill Street for an extended period of time.

A Stagecoach bus received a ticket from the council this week. Image: Supplied

“This causes an obstruction that prevents other buses from using the stop and there have been instances where wheelchair users have been unable to board their bus because it could not park by the kerbside.

“Because of this, we have issued tickets to buses that have been parked at Mill Street.

“We have reminded operators of our enforcement protocol and will continue to take enforcement action when necessary.”

The issue comes after the Scottish Government were called to step in after Stagecoach planned to axe services in the area.

Conversation