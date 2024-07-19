Stagecoach anger after Perth council serves £100 fine because bus was at a bus stop

Stagecoach has been forced to cut the time buses spend at stops after one of its coaches received a parking ticket.

A shocked Perth resident captured images of a bus receiving a ticket at a bus stop in Mill Street on Tuesday.

Stagecoach East Scotland confirmed that the bus was left there as the driver took their break.

A spokesperson said: “Whilst we understand and encourage the need for parking enforcement, it’s frustrating that our services are continually delayed and prohibited from serving bus stops safely due to illegally parked vehicles, with little sign of this reducing.

“It’s therefore disappointing that we’ve recently received a penalty charge notice from Perth Council due to a vehicle sitting stationary on Mill Street, whilst the driver took their break.

“From Monday, July 29, we’re making some changes to our staff duties which should limit the amount of time our vehicles are parked in Mill Street.”

A penalty charge issued by the council usually costs £100, but can be reduced to £50 should the guilty party pay within 14 days.

Perth and Kinross Council defended the decision to ticket the bus.

A PKC spokesperson said: “Buses should not park and be left unattended at bus stops.

“We have recently seen a number of buses park at Mill Street for an extended period of time.

“This causes an obstruction that prevents other buses from using the stop and there have been instances where wheelchair users have been unable to board their bus because it could not park by the kerbside.

“Because of this, we have issued tickets to buses that have been parked at Mill Street.

“We have reminded operators of our enforcement protocol and will continue to take enforcement action when necessary.”

The issue comes after the Scottish Government were called to step in after Stagecoach planned to axe services in the area.