First look at new Crieff gym ahead of grand opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

First look at new Crieff gym ahead of grand opening

The Gym Crieff has moved into the unit formerly occupied by Tower Bakery.

By Lucy Scarlett
Simon Hughes on some of the equipment. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Simon Hughes on some of the equipment. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The owner of a new gym in Crieff has given The Courier a first look inside the refurbished building.

Simon Hughes has unveiled The Gym Crieff, located on the site of the former Tower Bakery on the High Street.

The 43-year-old moved to the town in 2020 with his family and decided to convert the empty building.

He has organised an open day on Saturday, from 10am to 5pm, before the official start date on Sunday.

Simon told The Courier the abandoned former bakery “looked awful” when work began.

“It was a complete mess, pretty hideous so at least three months of the work was literally clearing out rubbish,” he said.

“It looked awful but we haven’t had to do anything too major.

“We got change of use planning and we put on a steel roof to make sure it was water-tight.

“Other than that, it’s just been making it look nice and feel nice.”

A gym rack stands against a wall with weights and medicine balls on the shelves.
The gym boasts a range of equipment. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

He told The Courier earlier this year that the idea sparked local interest.

Nine months later, the gym is now ready to open its doors.

What equipment will the Crieff gym have?

Simon said the facility will ‘have a bit of everything’.

“It’s a bit different, I suppose, to what some gyms might have,” he added.

“In terms of weights, there are lots of barbells, dumbbells, leg machine, cable machine.

“We’ve also got a sled run, which is an astro-turf track where you can push and pull a weighted sled.

“I think that is the only one in Crieff.

A green astro track on the gym floor with a weighted sled on it and gym benches at the sides.
The building was derelict before Simon did it up. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Then we have a lower room, which has a free-standing rig for pull-ups and squats and some more cardio equipment down there.

“So far I have got three personal trainers who are keen to use the space to train their clients.

“Then we will be working on class timetables and schedules once we are up and running and have a feel for how many members we have got.”

Local coffee shop promotion

Local coffee shop Petit Yellow Velo is offering a 20% discount on takeaway beverages for anyone who visits the gym.

Simon is also running a limited number of discounted memberships – 10% off for the first three months, or extra deals if they pay for a year.

Anyone looking to join can register interest on the website or by emailing thecrieffgym@gmail.com.

Simon Hughes is hosting an open day. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Personal trainers can use the space. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Classes will take place in the space.  Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Exercise bikes and rowing machines. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The 43-year-old moved to Crieff in 2020. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A gym rack stands against a wall with weights and medicine balls on the shelves.
There are lots of different fitness options. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Simon stands in his gym holding a deadlift bar.
Simon is excited to bring a new facility to Crieff. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The building was previously occupied by Tower Bakery. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
More of the equipment. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The new business’s logo. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson