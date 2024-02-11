Inspiration behind new members-only gym in Crieff revealed

The owner of a new gym planned for Crieff has revealed his inspiration behind the project.

Simon Hughes says the idea came to fruition after chatting to another local business owner.

Originally, he planned to convert an empty building into a personal gym following a move to Crieff.

Idea ‘clicked’ after chat with local business owner

However, after hearing of local interest, he decided to make it a welcoming space for the community.

The 42-year-old has had his application develop the property just off Crieff’s High Street approved.

He told The Courier: “I quite like the gym.

“In our last house we had a decent-sized garage so had set up a home gym, so were always looking to do something similar here.

“I spoke to a local business owner and mentioned the gym, she thought I was talking about a public gym and it clicked.

“She felt Crieff is underprovisioned, the ones at the school and the Hydro are busy so she goes to one in Perth.

“So it was just chance – it was the realisation there’s space in Crieff for another gym.”

Simon said he wants the gym to be open for anyone.

While he has not got a timescale sorted for opening, he believes the plans will bring to life a misused building in the town.

Gym to transform abandoned building

He added: “I am eager to push on with the gym, but I’ve got no timescale in mind yet.

“People seem to like the idea of an older building being put back into good use.

“When we took the building on it was full of litter and needles – it was full on trainspotting scenes.

“Hopefully it will become a healthy facility that will get people into town and go for coffee at other places too.

“It’s not an enormous building but we’re hoping to get a decent membership base with local personal trainers.

“We want it to be a nice welcoming and friendly space where people can enjoy being and spending time.”

Anyone looking to join can register interest on the website or by emailing thecrieffgym@gmail.com.