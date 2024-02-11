Inspiration behind new members-only gym in Crieff revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Inspiration behind new members-only gym in Crieff revealed

Owner Simon Hughes says a chat with another business owner inspired the decision.

By Kieran Webster
Simon Hughes.
Simon Hughes is behind the plan. Image: Supplied

The owner of a new gym planned for Crieff has revealed his inspiration behind the project.

Simon Hughes says the idea came to fruition after chatting to another local business owner.

Originally, he planned to convert an empty building into a personal gym following a move to Crieff.

Idea ‘clicked’ after chat with local business owner

However, after hearing of local interest, he decided to make it a welcoming space for the community.

The 42-year-old has had his application develop the property just off Crieff’s High Street approved.

He told The Courier: “I quite like the gym.

“In our last house we had a decent-sized garage so had set up a home gym, so were always looking to do something similar here.

“I spoke to a local business owner and mentioned the gym, she thought I was talking about a public gym and it clicked.

High Street in Crieff.
The gym will be located just off High Street in Crieff. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“She felt Crieff is underprovisioned, the ones at the school and the Hydro are busy so she goes to one in Perth.

“So it was just chance – it was the realisation there’s space in Crieff for another gym.”

Simon said he wants the gym to be open for anyone.

While he has not got a timescale sorted for opening, he believes the plans will bring to life a misused building in the town.

Gym to transform abandoned building

He added: “I am eager to push on with the gym, but I’ve got no timescale in mind yet.

“People seem to like the idea of an older building being put back into good use.

“When we took the building on it was full of litter and needles – it was full on trainspotting scenes.

“Hopefully it will become a healthy facility that will get people into town and go for coffee at other places too.

“It’s not an enormous building but we’re hoping to get a decent membership base with local personal trainers.

“We want it to be a nice welcoming and friendly space where people can enjoy being and spending time.”

Anyone looking to join can register interest on the website or by emailing thecrieffgym@gmail.com.

