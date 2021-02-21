Coronavirus: More than 70 new cases recorded across Tayside and Fife in past 24 hours

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

Five more deaths of people who contracted coronavirus have been recorded across Scotland.

Today’s update from the Scottish Government shows the country’s total number of Covid-19 cases since March has risen to 197,469 after a further 827 cases were confirmed since Saturday.

A total of 17,955 new tests that reported results have been recorded in the past day – 5.5% of these were positive.

Scotland’s death toll is now 6,950.

The data also shows there are 1,132 patients in hospital with a recently confirmed case of the virus. Of those, 99 are being treated in intensive care units.

Regional breakdown

NHS Tayside recorded 40 new cases in the past 24 hours. The region’s total is now 12,918.

There are 24 people in hospital who have recently contracted the virus – down one in the past day – and less than five of them are in intensive care.

In Fife, 38 people tested positive for coronavirus since Saturday. The total for Fife is now 9,633.

There are 66 Covid patients in hospital – up one – and five patients in ICU.