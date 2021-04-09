Prince Philip death: Your politicians pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Politicians from across Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross, and Fife have come together in tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Remembering the Consort’s contributions to UK society, with his championing of the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme, loyalty to his wife the Queen and service to his country, elected representatives praised him over the course of Friday afternoon.

Flags were lowered to half mast in council chambers across the Dundee, Angus, Perth and Fife, with the Scottish Parliament also doing so as a mark of respect.

The House of Commons will be recalled next week to allow MPs to pay their respects.

Politicians reflected on the duke’s life, connections with Scotland and the “colourfulness” of his character.

Residents are being asked not to lay floral tributes or gather in crowds, over fears it could lead to a rise in coronavirus spread.

Council and civic leaders

Lord Provost of Dundee, Ian Borthwick, recalled the late duke’s visit to Dundee in 2016.

He said: “I want to pay tribute to Prince Philip and send my condolences to Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family at this time.

“Prince Philip definitely left an impression on Dundee and was no stranger to the city, having visited on many occasions over the years.

“The Duke of Edinburgh last officially visited in 2016, accompanying the Queen on a visit to the city’s new Slessor Gardens as well as the Michelin plant and Dundee University.

“The affection felt by Dundonians towards the Queen and Duke was very much in evidence that day, with crowds gathering to greet them on the balcony of the City Chambers.”

Perth and Kinross Provost Dennis Melloy said: “The Duke of Edinburgh has always played a prominent role in the life of this nation. Scotland has always been close to his heart, no more so than here in Perth and Kinross.

“In 2012 we had the great pleasure of welcoming the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh to Perth as part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations, when His Royal Highness was awarded the Freedom of the City of Perth.

“The visit was especially valued in the year that Perth became a city again. The excited crowds who lined the streets to greet the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh showed just how much their visit meant to so many people.

“Our heartfelt sympathy and support go out to the Queen and the Royal family at this sad time.”

Provost of Angus, Ronnie Proctor MBE, added: “The announcement of the death of HRH Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh has been received with great sadness in Angus.

“HRH Prince Philip enjoyed a long and fulfilling life, which he dedicated to the service of the nation for over 70 years, as both the steadfast companion and support to HM Queen Elizabeth and the champion of many social and environmental causes.

“The Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme is an enduring legacy, inspiring generations of young people to be confident, capable and active citizens.

“The nation mourns the loss of such a loved and respected member of the Royal Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this sad time.”

Provost of Fife, Jim Leishman MBE, said he would be sending a personal message of condolence to the Queen from the people of Fife

He said: “Prince Philip visited Fife many times along with Her Majesty the Queen and showed great interest in local industry, culture and heritage.

“He has been a superb support to our Queen since her investiture in 1952 and is known particularly for his Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme, which continues to transform the lives of young people.

“I will be sending a personal message of condolence from the people of Fife to Her Majesty today.”

Glenrothes MP Peter Grant said it should be remembered Prince Philip had a “desperately difficult childhood”, but added that he will be remembered for “appearing to belong to an earlier time”.

He added: “At this time what matters most is that a family have lost their husband, dad, granda and great-granda. I send my respects and condolences to all those who loved him and who now grieve for him.

“Prince Philip was an outspoken and often controversial figure whose comments were often offensive and often appeared to belong to an earlier time, and that’s probably how most people will remember him.

“In the interests of balance we should also remember that despite being born into a royal family he had a desperately difficult childhood. He was one of the last surviving people in Britain to have served with distinction in the Royal Navy during World War 2.

“He had a deep rooted sense of duty and deserves to be remembered for that as well as for the less appealing sides to his character.”

Local politicians and leaders

Scottish Parliament Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh said: “On behalf of the Scottish Parliament I would like to extend our sincere condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and to the Royal Family following the death of His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh.

“The Duke of Edinburgh accompanied Her Majesty the Queen on each of her visits to the Scottish Parliament since 1999. Their unwavering support for this institution and the Duke’s unwavering support to Her Majesty were clear for all to see and his loss will be deeply felt.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “On behalf of the people of Scotland, I would like to express my deepest sympathy to Her Majesty The Queen and the rest of the Royal Family.

“Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time and their grief is shared by people across the country.

“The Duke of Edinburgh had deep and longstanding ties to Scotland, attending school here at Gordonstoun and regularly holidaying at Balmoral Castle.

“From his patronage of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme, to his close association with the University of Edinburgh as Chancellor for over fifty years and his commitments to countless charities and organisations, Prince Philip’s long contribution to public life in Scotland will leave a profound mark on its people.

“Online Books of Condolence will open in the coming days to allow people to pay their respects.

“In line with current restrictions, the Royal Household has requested that members of the public do not leave floral tributes or gather at the Palace of Holyroodhouse or Balmoral Castle at this time. The Palace has suggested that people could donate to charity instead, if they wish to do so.”

Secretary of State for Scotland, Alister Jack, said: “It is with great sadness that we mark the passing of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

“Since her accession in 1952, the Duke has given the Queen his unstinting support and dedication. Their marriage was a true, and enduring partnership.

“Prince Philip’s life was one of tireless public service. That was never more evident than during his countless visits to Scotland, where the Duke’s warmth and humour endeared him to Scots from all walks of life.

“His Royal Highness had a long and fond relationship with Scotland and, through his fantastic Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme, has played a key role in building the confidence, ambition and aspiration of thousands of young Scots.

“As we reflect on the Duke’s life, we give thanks for his remarkable lifetime of dignity and devoted service, and extend our deepest condolences to the Royal Family.

“He was an amazing man, a great character. I fear we will never see his like again.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said: “This marks the end of an outstanding life of 99 years and decades of outstanding public service too.

“Often colourful, sometimes controversial but always dedicated to his wife the Queen and to his country.

“The Duke of Edinburgh scheme in particular will be a specific legacy that will endure for years.

“It enriched the lives of young people which has a worth before any monetary value.

“My two sons benefited from it and it helped to make them what they are today.

“Prince Philip’s passing marks the end of a great life, well lived.”

Anas Sarwar, Scottish Labour leader, said: “Scotland is mourning the loss of a dedicated public servant who contributed so much to our country.

“My thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen following the death of her beloved husband and the entire Royal Family, and on behalf of the Scottish Labour Party I offer our sincerest sympathies.

“Prince Philip had a deep love for Scotland and we will now come together as a country to remember his life and mark his distinguished career.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: “In the middle of a political campaign, this is a reminder of what’s most important in life.

“We have lost a tremendous public servant who for decades served his Queen and country. My heartfelt condolences are with Her Majesty and all of the Royal Family.

“This is not the time for political campaigning. It is a time for national mourning.

“Out of respect for Prince Philip, Her Majesty The Queen and all of the Royal Family, we have suspended our campaign until Monday.”