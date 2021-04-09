Steve Brown and Callum Davidson laud departing Kirsten Robertson as Scott Boyd is confirmed as new St Johnstone head of football operations

St Johnstone have confirmed that Scott Boyd will replace the departing Kristen Robertson as head of football operations at McDiarmid Park.

Robertson, who arrived in Perth in September 2019, will leave the club at the end of April due to increased family commitments in Kilmarnock.

She told St Johnstone’s official website: “I’m extremely sad to be leaving St Johnstone but it is the right thing for me to return to living in Ayrshire at this point in time.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed being a part of this great football club. The chairman and the board have always been extremely supportive and we’ve enjoyed an excellent working relationship.

“Callum Davidson has also been superb with me. It was a pleasure to work with him and to see the team achieve so much this season was very satisfying.

“To win the Betfred League Cup and finish in the top six made it a memorable campaign and gave me some of my happiest moments in football.

STARK'S PARK UPGRADES | Stadium Development Manager Scott Boyd recently sat down with RaithTV to explain some of the improvements made over the past few months at Stark's Parkhttps://t.co/fq0qjjbdN5 — RRFC Official (@RaithRovers) November 20, 2020

“I wish Scott Boyd the very best of luck in his role and I know, moving forward, the club will be in good hands to achieve continued success in the future.”

Boyd, 34, will join from Championship high-flyers Raith Rovers, where he has been serving as stadium development manager as the Fifers seek to modernise Stark’s Park and foster stronger links with the community.

Prior to his stint in Kirkcaldy, he enjoyed a 12-month stint as sporting director at Ross County – the club where he spent a decade as a player – before that position was made redundant last May.

Boyd also turned out for Kilmarnock, Partick Thistle and Livingston before hanging up his boots and completing a sports management degree.

Ironically, Boyd and Robertson worked together when the latter was chief executive at Rugby Park.

St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown said: “Kirsten informed us of her change of circumstances a couple of months ago. We are sorry to see her go but respect her reasons. We all wish her every success in the future.

“Kirsten has been dedicated to her job and has been a true asset to the football club.

“In particular, her contribution over the summer period at the height of the Covid pandemic was invaluable when many hours were spent in meeting the multitude of challenges that were faced by the club at that time.”

Saints gaffer Callum Davidson added: “In my first year as a manager, it was vital I had someone to give me guidance on a daily basis. Kirsten gave me that in abundance and I’m truly grateful for her support.”