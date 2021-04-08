St Johnstone off-field change: Kirsten Robertson to leave and ex-Ross County sporting director Scott Boyd lined-up

Kirsten Robertson is set to depart her head of football operations role at St Johnstone, with Scott Boyd lined-up to replace her in the McDiarmid Park off-field senior management team.

The 34-year-old former Ross County and Kilmarnock defender is currently on the staff at Raith Rovers.

He lost his sporting director job in Dingwall last year after a 12-month spell in that position.

From the Highlands he went to Rovers as their new stadium development manager, tasked with maximising use of Stark’s Park on non-match days and putting it at the heart of the Kirkcaldy community.

Boyd, who enjoyed a 15-year playing career which included winning the League Cup with County and being awarded a testimonial season, completed a sports management degree and worked with Robertson on a part-time basis when she was chief executive at Rugby Park.

He accompanied Robertson at Dens Park for Saints’ recent Scottish Cup win against Dundee.

Staggies chairman Roy MacGregor had reluctantly made Boyd’s County role redundant when he was facing up to coronavirus pandemic cuts last May.