Politics briefing: Everything you need to know for May 10

New this morning:
- Exclusive: North East politicians urged to attend first of its kind summit on drug deaths.
- Hugs and indoor dining to return as England’s restrictions ease.
- Sir Keir Starmer takes the gentle approach to wielding the knife in first reshuffle.
- Sadiq Khan will commence his second term as Mayor of London by announcing the “biggest domestic tourism campaign the capital has ever seen”.
Coming up today:
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to host a press conference at 5pm today to confirm the further easing of restrictions in England. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will follow suit with the Scottish update on Tuesday.
- Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar will campaign with Airdrie and Shotts by-election candidate Kenneth Stevenson.
In case you missed it
- Scottish independence centre stage again as Boris Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon talk in wake of SNP election victory.
- SNP reshuffle: Runners and riders for Nicola Sturgeon’s new top team.
- Douglas Ross says Lord Advocate should object to new independence bill.
- ‘Focus on the recovery’: Anas Sarwar blames Conservatives for pushing voters to the SNP during a crisis.
- Scottish election 2021: How has the parliament changed since 1999?
- ‘Historic’: Record number of women elected to Holyrood and first female BAME MSP.
