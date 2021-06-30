Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross announces birth of son James

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has announced the birth of his second child after an ambulance journey from Elgin to Aberdeen.

The Highlands and Islands MSP said on social media that baby James had been born at 1.45am.

Mr Ross said that the 70-mile ambulance trip from Dr Gray’s in Elgin to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary had caused “added stress”, but that James and mum “are doing great”.

Some added stress with a blue light Ambulance journey through to Aberdeen last night but thanks to the excellent teams at Dr Gray’s in Elgin and Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, baby James was born at 1:45am. Both he and mum are doing great. pic.twitter.com/67APHJJfYh — Douglas Ross MP MSP (@Douglas4Moray) June 30, 2021

Mr Ross had previously said his wife Krystle was “anxious” about being diverted from the local maternity unit in Moray, which was controversially given a “temporary” downgrade from a consultant-led ward three years ago.