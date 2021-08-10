Jailed Alex Salmond blogger Craig Murray no longer in the SNP, party confirms

A disgraced former ambassador and ex-Dundee University rector who is serving an eight-month sentence over blog posts about the Alex Salmond trial is now out of the SNP.

The party confirmed Craig Murray is “not a member” weeks after he appeared to taunt the SNP about his position on social media.

Murray drank champagne outside a police station where he handed himself in to begin his sentence at the start of August.

A former British ambassador to Uzbekistan, he was jailed after being found in contempt of court earlier this year.

He had joined the SNP, and previously stood for selection as a candidate, but signed up to Mr Salmond’s splinter Alba Party before the Holyrood election.

On his Twitter account last month, he claimed: “I haven’t actually left the SNP on joining Alba, I am waiting for the SNP to kick me out.

“I don’t see the two as incompatible at this stage, personally. The SNP still take my membership fee every month, so as far as I am concerned I remain a member until they stop taking it.”

Asked if he was still a member this morning, an SNP spokesman confirmed: “Craig Murray is not a member of the SNP.”

A member from one SNP branch in Edinburgh told us: “It was embarrassing that Craig Murray was able to flaunt his membership months after he declared support for Alex Salmond’s Alba party.

“He was still appearing on membership lists so I’m glad to hear this has been sorted out by HQ.”

Another SNP member told us a complaint had been sent to party headquarters about Murray’s status, but he got no reply.

More on this breaking news story to follow.