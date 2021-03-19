Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Schools and Family newsletter.

For the latest news and developments affecting children, parents and teachers across Tayside and Fife, sign up for our weekly Schools and Family newsletter.

Firefighters reveal, for the first time, the tactics they used to battle the ferocious Morgan Academy fire, to mark its 20th anniversary.

Unheard testimonies from key firefighters, senior fire offices and control room staff disclose an insider’s view of an impossible fight, fraught with challenges.

Unseen pictures taken by off-duty firefighter Ed Thomson depict a closer view of the inferno than ever before – scenes which shocked even the most experienced in the fire service.