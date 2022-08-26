People gather to catch a glimpse of humpback whale off St Cyrus coast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
People gather to catch a glimpse of humpback whale off St Cyrus coast

By Ellie Milne
August 26 2022, 6.34pm
The humpback whale has been spotted at St Cyrus.
Wildlife enthusiasts have been gathering at St Cyrus to catch a glimpse of a humpback whale off the coast.

The cliff-top observation point, on the path at the top of the shoreline within St Cyrus National Nature Reserve, has been a popular spot this week.

Groups have ventured out with binoculars and cameras with the hope of capturing the whale, which is the first to be spotted in the area for five years.

Some have also taken to social media to share the amazing photos they have taken of the humpback whale breaching in the water.

Following speculation, it has now been confirmed that it is a different humpback whale to the one seen off the coast of the reserve in 2017.

However, due to the photo ID of the dorsal fin the Scottish Humpback Catalogue has been able to tell it is the same whale which was spotted at Newburgh Beach and the Ythan Estuary in late 2016 and the Moray Firth in January 2017.

Increase in whale sightings

Ron Macdonald, who previously worked for NatureScot, shared that whale sightings have been increasing in Scottish waters for two main reasons.

He explained that scientists have been tagging the whales to follow them in real time as they make their way down to breed. They will often pass Shetland, the Isle of Lewis and Isle of Harris.

Also, the population of juvenile humpbacks has been increasing and many will wander at feeding grounds rich in sand eels and sprats, such as the River Ythan Estuary.

Mr Macdonald has also been out to see the St Cyrus humpback whale breaching, adding that it is creating a “huge feel-good factor”.

“It’s amazing it has come back to roughly the same area as when it was a juvenile,” he said.

Jules Anderson, from Balnabrechan Lodge, said the viewpoint has been “very busy” as people gather to see the humpback.

“Many people are seeing their first whale in person, which is a spectacular thing,” she said.

“It’s been wonderful that people have had the opportunity to see it. And some have been extremely lucky to see it breaching. That’s brought a lot of excitement.

“It’s a great thing, it’s brought a lot of people together and is bringing a lot of positive vibes.”

Get your camera ready

Mr Macdonald, who has a hobby and academic interest in the mammals, added that many people have been asking when would be the best time head out to try and spot the whale.

“It’s largely conjecture,” he said. “It depends on the distance of the food, but they’re often seen after high tide.

“If you see them breaching have your camera ready because they are likely to go again.”

Many people have been visiting the reserve this week. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

There may also be a second whale, perhaps a minke or another humpback, currently in the same area.

Staff from the St Cyrus National Nature Reserve will be at the viewpoint just off the main path between 2pm and 4pm on Saturday and Sunday with binoculars and a scope.

Anyone who does pay a visit to the reserve to catch a glimpse of the mammal is asked to follow the Scottish Marine Wildlife Watching Code and to not approach the water.

