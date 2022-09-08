‘Thought she was invincible’: Mourners pay tribute to Queen at gates to Balmoral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

‘Thought she was invincible’: Mourners pay tribute to Queen at gates to Balmoral

By Cameron Roy and Ellie Milne
September 8 2022, 4.47pm Updated: September 8 2022, 8.50pm
Charlotte Westwell travelled to Balmoral to lay flowers for the Queen with her family. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Charlotte Westwell travelled to Balmoral to lay flowers for the Queen with her family. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Members of the public have made the trip to Balmoral to pay tribute to Her Majesty the Queen, at the gates to one of her most treasured places and where she spent her final days.

The 96-year-old died at her Deeside residence on Thursday afternoon following growing concerns for her health.

Earler today, it was announced the Queen’s doctors recommended she remain under medical supervision at the castle.

All of her children travelled up to Aberdeenshire to be with her, alongside other members of the royal family.

Charlotte Westwell and her one-year-old daughter Harriet lay flowers for the Queen at Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Dozens also made their way to rainy Balmoral to gather at the gates throughout the day and share well wishes for the Queen.

Several were still there when the news of her death was announced, with more mourners arriving throughout the evening.

Charlotte Westwell, from Aboyne, was joined by her husband Adam Westwell and daughters Tilly, four, and Harriet, one, to lay flowers at Balmoral.

She said: “I’m here because she’s our Queen. She’s inspirational and what she did over her life was amazing. She had privileged life, but I wouldn’t want to work until I’m 96.

“We actually met the Queen two years ago while walking around the Balmoral estate. She was on her horse and stopped to say good morning.”

‘Thought she was invincible’

Stuart and Iona McNiven at Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Stewart, 47, and Iona McNiven, 48, said the fact she was as Balmoral when she died was “special”.

She said: “It was expected, but pretty shocking. She has been Queen since before my mother was born. I think it is really special that she was in one of her favourite places when she passed.

“I don’t think the family will know what’s hit them. She might have been a small woman but they will be big shoes to fill. I think the Queen and everybody helped each other through the pandemic.

“Seeing her at Prince Philip’s funeral was very moving, she was just like everybody else.”

Members of the public came out in the rain to pay their respects. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Also laying flowers were Vicky Burnett and Dana Smith, from Banchory, who heard the news on the radio while out driving.

They decided to continue to Balmoral to pay their respects.

Ms Smith said: “Just because it happened so suddenly, we came to pay our respects. The convoy went right past my house.

“I’ve not really processed it yet, it was so sudden. When I was younger I watched the Queen go to her Sunday church service. Her and the Queen Mother came to Teapot Cottage nearby as well, she did her signature wave while she was there.

“I think this was the Queen’s favourite place to be.”

Ms Burnett added: “Naively you just think she’ll live forever. We thought the Queen was invincible. We got the flowers at Ballater, there were only a few left.”

One visitor was visibly upset as she lay flowers outside Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

‘The glue that held the country together’

James Shand, 82, and Alison Shand, 52, both grew up in Deeside and have come out to Balmoral this afternoon – a place where they say “the Queen has very fond memories”.

She said: “We felt it was appropriate to come up, we are glad she was in Balmoral. It would be good to see her stay.

“When she was photographed on Tuesday, she looked quite frail. She is the only monarch I have ever known. It’s a very sad time for the world.

“She has been a great source of comfort for the country.”

James and Alison Shand at Balmoral on Thursday. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Mr Shand added: “We were travelling up on a family outing and saw the news. We decided to come and pay our respects. We have been royal followers for years.

“She came to the throne when I was starting out secondary school, she has been an acquaintance throughout my life. She is the glue that holds the country together.

“Very hard shoes to fill, the way she has carried herself has been fantastic.”

‘Love for the Queen’

Morgan Anderson often travels around Deeside for work. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Morgan Anderson, from Grantown-on-Spey, described the Queen’s death as a “historic moment”.

The 23-year-old said: “It’s a nice, peaceful end. In times to come, her legacy in the area will become more know as things are named after her.

“She’s part of the area. She would have liked to pass here, you couldn’t think of a more peaceful place.

“Everyone is gathering because of their love for the Queen. And I would think even with the Queen gone, Balmoral will still be the royals’ favourite spot away from the noise of London. ”

Julie McWilliam at Balmoral with her dog, Buddy. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Julie McWilliam, from Torphins, said she came out today to “pay her respects” as a longtime fan of the royals.

The 54-year-old said: “She has been the leader of the country for so long, and because we live local we thought we would just come up.

“We always come up and see the royals. They’re often walking the grounds because they get so much privacy up here. In other places they don’t get this much privacy.

“My brother, during lockdown, was out for a walk and met Prince Charles. While there they had a chat for 20 minutes about the world, life and the lockdowns.”

She added that the country will be in mourning “for a long time”.

A special place for the Queen

Lily Smith travelled to Balmoral with her daughter today. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Mother and daughter duo Lily Smith, 40, and Lily Murray, 15, travelled from Aberdeen to Balmoral for the first time.

Ms Smith, speaking before confirmation of the Queen’s death, said: “She loves Balmoral, I think she probably chose to come up here. The Queen has done amazing, this is a special place for her.

“It’s one of the most beautiful places in the world. I think she likes it here it here because it’s private and the Scottish people always respect that privacy.

“Some of her best memories will be at Balmoral, it’s a very special place for the royal family. The Queen has done her duty and has dedicated her life to working for the country.

“In my lifetime, she has held on to a lot of tradition but also adapted quite a lot. The country has changed a lot during her reign. I don’t know a lot about politics, all I know is I have a warmth to her.

Crowds gather at Balmoral. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“I know people have all these opinions about the royal family, but where would Scotland be without its castles? To be here at Balmoral in torrential rain, in true Scottish fashion, is really important.

“It’s something you will never see again in your lifetime.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

Riders from the Old Milltimber Farm Livery stood and saluted the coffin as it passed. Picture by Andrew Wilkie.
Queen's cortege: Riders near Peterculter pay tribute on horseback as the Queen's coffin passes
A 42-year-old man will appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court in connection with alleged drug and organised crime offences (Jane Barlow/PA)
Man extradited from Spain over alleged drug charges to appear in court
Flowers left for the Queen in Ballater. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'She loved this community, we loved her': Ballater says final farewell to Queen
Queen’s cortege: Deeside farmers line up tractors in guard of honour near Banchory
The cortege passing over the Queensferry Crossing. Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.
Applause and tears as thousands pay respects to Queen on final journey through Tayside…
0
Jaki's Fish and Chip Shop has had its window smashed. Photo: Andrew Smith
Police investigation after window smashed at Muir of Ord chipper that celebrated Queen's death
Kim's corgi tribute outside the gates of Balmoral. Photo: Kami Thomson, September 9, 2022.
Fife woman travels hours to Balmoral with homemade corgi tribute
0
The hearse carrying the Queen's coffin passes Glenmuick Church in Ballater. Photo: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Queen's beloved Ballater mourns both a global icon and a much-loved neighbour
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash on the A714 near Glentrool in Galloway (Joe Giddens/PA)
Two taken to hospital after motorcycle crash
CR0038058 Queen Elizabeth leaves Balmoral Castle for the last time, as her cortege departs through the gates of the Deeside estate on the way to Edinburgh. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 09-09-2022`
Only rhythmic River Dee could be heard as Queen leaves Balmoral for final time…

More from The Courier

Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037665 -- Blood transfusion service visit Perth High School -- Picture shows, from the left is Margaret MacKinnon-Duncan (Senior Donor Carer), Head Teacher Martin Shaw, Graeme Dewar (Modern Languages Teacher) and Gillian Shenton (Principal Teacher of Guidance) - far right is Gwen Fenton (Donor Recruitment & Publicity Officer) and on the bed is sixth year Ellen Hughes (deputy head prefect) -- Perth High School, Oakbank, Perth - Thursday 8th September 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
Charlotte Westwell travelled to Balmoral to lay flowers for the Queen with her family. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing
Mackenzie Caledonian Pipe Band at the Pitlochry Highland Games.
38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games
0
Courier News, Peter John Meiklem Story, CR0003684 Hilltown Indoor Market and Fit4Less Gym building on fire - emergency crews at the scene. Picture shows fire crews on the scene. Hilltown Indoor Market (and Fit4Less Gym), Main Street, Dundee. Wednesday 12th September 2018.
Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days
0
NA1234 1955-06-28 Queen Elizabeth Prince Philip at Camperdown Jute Works Dundee 00_02 (C)DCT 'Elizabeth Recieving bouquet passing nursery children'
In pictures: The Queen was always given the warmest of welcomes by the people…
0