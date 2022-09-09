Solitude among crowds: Balmoral’s rural charm adds to atmosphere on poignant day after Queen’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Solitude among crowds: Balmoral’s rural charm adds to atmosphere on poignant day after Queen’s death

By Lauren Taylor
September 9 2022, 5.43pm Updated: September 9 2022, 5.46pm
Mourners have been soaking in the atmosphere at Balmoral while paying tribute to the Queen. Photo: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Mourners have been soaking in the atmosphere at Balmoral while paying tribute to the Queen. Photo: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Balmoral Palace felt serene and peaceful, despite the hundreds of mourners coming and going to pay their respects to the beloved Queen Elizabeth II and a great sadness clung to the air.

Locals and visitors – young and old, from far and wide – could be seen walking over the rustic bridge towards the gates of the castle.

The response was overwhelming, with many leaving tributes behind, taking the time to read other cards or reflecting on her 70 years as head of state.

Even the early downpour couldn’t keep some away as people arrived as early as 7am wearing waterproofs and sheltering under umbrellas.

The line of flowers along the wall first thing in the morning suggests some had even come late last night after the news had broken.

Mix of emotions at Balmoral gates

After the morning rain cleared away a grey sky loomed above, setting the scene for a somber day, while streams of people started appearing.

The River Dee could be heard crashing along loudly nearby – filled to the brim after recent downpours – making the rural setting feel that bit more peaceful, which was one of the reasons the late Queen loved the area.

While some shed a tear or stood stoically taking every moment in, others smiled or laughed fondly thinking of their own precious memories.

Countless flowers have been placed at Balmoral. Photo: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Locals made it clear she was a part of their community, someone they treasured very dearly and would sorely miss, some even likenening her to a member of their own family.

An abundance of beautiful bouquets brightened the entrance to Balmoral, alongside trinkets and countless messages thanking the Queen for her service and sending love to the rest of the Royal Family.

‘God bless, amazing lady’

A woven corgi basket was among one of the items placed amongst the tributes in memory of her love for the breed, as well as a Paddington Bear cuddly toy following on from her recent jubilee celebrations.

On the wall, a hand-drawn picture of Queen Elizabeth II was propped up while a balloon shaped like a crown floated above the tributes.

One of the written messages read: “Thank you for your dedication, service and reign. You have been a source of inspiration and a calming figure throughout my life. You will be sorely missed.”

Another said: “Your Majesty, thank you for your selfless service to us all.”

While another simply said: “God bless, amazing lady.”

At noon, the bells from Crathie Church could be heard ringing in the distance to commemorate the late sovereign, joining force with other churches across the country, adding a solemn note to the air.

Teams from Aberdeenshire Council alongside police officers patrolled the area, directing mourners on where to place their tributes while keeping a watchful eye on the gate of the castle.

Journalists from across the country, even some from as far as France and Spain, were gathered behind the barriers watching on as crowds hovered around the gates of the castle and sharing the moment with the rest of the world.

Thousands more people are expected to visit the late monarch’s Deeside home over the course of the weekend to pay their respects to the Queen who’s countless visits to Braemar were always cherished by locals.

How to visit Balmoral on Friday to pay respects to the Queen – and what you shouldn’t take

