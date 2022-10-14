Torchlight procession lights the way for the start of the Royal National Mod

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Torchlight procession lights the way for the start of the Royal National Mod

By Michelle Henderson
October 14 2022, 8.36pm
Allan Campbell, president of An Comunn Gaidhealach led the torchlight procession through the city. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Allan Campbell, president of An Comunn Gaidhealach led the torchlight procession through the city. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Hundreds of people lined the streets for a torchlit procession through Perth to mark the launch of the Royal National Mod.

Around 7,500 people are expected to descend on the Fair City to take in the competition, with some of the best Gaelic singers, musicians, dancers and writers across Scotland taking part.

The traditional torchlit procession marks the start of the nine-day event, which has returned to Perth after 18 years.

It is also the first time the Mod has returned to its usual format for the first time since the pandemic, following a reduced programme in Inverness last year.

Over the course of the nine-day festival, organised by An Comunn Gaidhealach, musicians and participants of all ages will compete for some of the Mod’s most coveted awards.

Crowds lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the torchlight procession to mark the start of the 2022 Mod in Perth. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

A fiery start to the 2022 Mod

The Vale of Atholl Pipe Band and Perth and District Pipe Band led the parade down the High Street under the rays of flaming torchlight.

Around 60 people carried a flaming torch as the procession went onto George Street before coming to a standstill outside Perth Concert Hall, where opening concert is now taking place.

Earlier in the evening, representatives, organisers and supporters gathered for a civic reception to celebrate the return of the beloved event.

President Allan Campbell, president of An Comunn Gaidhealach, and Perth & Kinross Council leader, councillor Grant Laing led the procession through the city. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

John Urquhart from Skye was announced as the Gaelic Ambassador of the Year.

Perth & Kinross Council leader Grant Laing said: “We’re delighted to have the Royal National Mod return to Perth, to celebrate Gaelic culture in its many forms.

“We’ve been gearing up to welcome visitors from far and near to Perth and Perthshire and we hope everyone who is participating in the main competitions and the Fringe events will have a fantastic festival with us.”

Supporting the local economy

James Graham, chief executive officer of An Comunn Gaidhealach, said he hopes the event will provide a welcome boost for Perth’s thriving economy.

He said: “We are delighted to welcome faces old and new to the Royal National Mod in Perth.

“Gaelic has a storied history in Perthshire and so we are thrilled to be back in Perth for the first Mod in the city since 2004.

“The cultural and economic benefits of the Mod are far-reaching and over the next nine days we will look to further the international promotion of Gaelic and our host city of Perth, have a positive impact on the local tourism and hospitality industry, and importantly, raise spirits by providing an opportunity for Gaels and Gaelic supporters to meet again and renew friendships.”

Around 60 people took part in the torchlight procession which forms part of the official opening ceremony of the Royal National Mod. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville and Deputy First Minister John Swinney, who is MSP for Perthshire North.

Taking to the stage, Ms Somerville said: “It is a real privilege to be here in Perth and to welcome you all this evening. I believe it is the 10th time the Mod has been in Perth… but of course it is also a welcome return to the first full-scale event.

“I would like to congratulate everyone on the continued hard work to promote the Gaelic language and culture in everyday life and community over this time. I would particularly like to congratulate and thank An Comunn Gaidhealach for everything they do to move forward this fantastic event.”

Opening concert line-up

To culminate the launch of the 2022 Mod, attendees gathered at Perth Concert Hall for the official opening concert.

Singer Mairi MacInnes, Arthur Cormack, Ceitlin Lilidh and Darren MacLean are on the bill, along with Gary Innes and Ewen Henderson, of popular folk-group Manran.

