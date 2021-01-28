News / UK & World News in Pictures – 28 January 2021 by Louise Gowans January 28 2021, 4.03pm Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Londoners make their way through heavy rain on the Southbank in London during their annual winter lights installation. David Parry/Shutterstock A staff member disinfects the train car of a bullet train at a maintenance base in Zhengzhou, central China’s Henan Province. Xinhua/Shutterstock Gardener Clair Fuller prunes the trees along the Lime Walk at the National Trust’s Mottisfont in Hampshire. The maintenance of the avenue takes two full-time gardeners two weeks to complete. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire An Afghan man works at a soap factory in Behsoud district of Nangarhar province, east Afghanistan. Xinhua/Shutterstock People walk on quiet streets in Westminster, London, during England’s third national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Two Palestinian graduates Haya Abu Daqqa and Areej Al-Saqa work in a gift and antiques store, in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. APAImages/Shutterstock A man walking past the sculpture of a lead miner covered in snow at Rowley Bank (the A68) Castleside in Durham, as parts of the UK could be blanketed with up to seven inches (20cm) of snow in the next couple of days, while a band of heavy rain could also trigger flooding, forecasters said. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Patient Margaret Dixon receives oxygen in the Acute Receiving Ward at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley. Jane Barlow/PA Wire A man cycles through floodwater on a road near Rothley in Leicestershire. Joe Giddens/PA Wire A lab technician speaks with a lorry driver at RocDoc’s testing facility in Gorey, Co. Wexford, for lorry drivers bound for France. Brian Lawless/PA Wire A view of Tower Bridge in London during England’s third national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. Ian West/PA Wire Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe