News in Pictures – 18 February 2021

A blanket of snow is seen In Jerusalem near the West Bank city of Bethlehem. Heidi Levine/SIPA/Shutterstock Practice nurse Hannah Currie, 25, prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine as Bradford Central Mosque is opened as a community COVID-19 vaccination centre. Peter Byrne/PA Wire General view of Yaezakura, also known as Cherry Blossoms, along a sidewalk in Taipei City amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Daniel Tsang/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Kristiina Makela during the Copernicus Cup 2021 in Torun, Poland. Andrzej Iwanczuk/REPORTER/Shutterstock Day laborers silhouetted as they unload coal on their heads from a cargo ship near a warehouse in the outskirts of Dhaka. MD Mehedi Hasan/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock The scene in Ramsbottom, Bury, Greater Manchester, where the body of a woman has been found after a house collapsed on Wednesday evening. Peter Byrne/PA Wire A tractor makes it's way through flood water on Bull Island in Dublin as Met Eireann has issued a number of status yellow weather warnings for today and tomorrow. Brian Lawless/PA Wire Yoga teacher Harriet McAtee, who is 6ft tall, performs a 'Utthita Parsvakonasana' pose during a class on her 6ft wide narrowboat in Oxford. The Coronavirus pandemic has forced Harriet to conduct her classes via zoom video calls rather than face-to-face as she did pre-pandemic, but she now teaches to people all around the world, with students reaching as far as New Zealand. Victoria Jones/PA Wire A man walks on Dollymount Strand in Dublin as gulls take flight as Met Eireann has issued a number of status yellow weather warnings for today and tomorrow. Brian Lawless/PA Wire Crocuses in the sunshine at Forbury Gardens, Reading. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock