News in Pictures – March 19th 2021

Despite the number of cases of coronavirus rising dramatically, people gather in large numbers at a Mosque without social distancing and also without any masks to say their Jummah Prayer in Barishal city in Bangladesh. Photo by Mustasinur Rahman Alvi/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock Ministry of Defence handout photo of HMS Queen Elizabeth, the Royal Navy's Fleet Flagship, docked at night in Glen Mallan, Scotland, as part of final preparations before her first operational deployment. Photo by POPhot JJ Massey/PA Wire A man sits on a chair marked out to keep social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Singapore. Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Devotees from across Kashmir thronged the revered Hazratbal shrine for congregational prayers and to have a glimpse of the holy relic of Islamic Prophet Muhammad on the occasion following of Meraj-ul-Alam (ascension to heaven) in Srinagar. Photo by Idrees Abbas/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) specialist nurse Lisa Fontes (left) checks on a patient suffering with Covid-19 on the critical care unit at the Royal Papworth Hospital, Cambridge. The UK's leading heart and lung hospital is working to reopen more of its non-emergency services as the number of Covid-19 patients gradually reduces, allowing redeployed staff to return from the critical care unit to their usual departments. Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Wire Edinburgh Castle and the Balmoral Clock at sunset. Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire 99 year old World War Two veteran, Charlie Pallett, practices his singing at home in Maidstone, Kent, after recording a song to raise money for charity to mark his upcoming 100th birthday. Photo by Gareth Fuller/PA Wire Outpatient Robbie Marshall, 11, with his father Pete Marshall, wait in The Pod area at the new Royal Hospital for Children and Young People Edinburgh. Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire Floral tributes at the bandstand in Clapham Common, London, for Sarah Everard. Pc Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared at the Old Bailey in London charged with the kidnap and murder of the 33-year-old. Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire A rare TM (Masudaya) battery-operated Radicon Robot, 1957, in original box (est. £4,000-6,000) at Sotheby's preview of The Family Collection of Patricia Knatchbull. Sothebys, London. Photo by Guy Bell/Shutterstock An 11 meter humpback whale which has washed up dead on the beach at Blyth in Northumberland. Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Wire