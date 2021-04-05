News / UK & World News in Pictures – 5 April 2021 by Louise Gowans April 5 2021, 4.00pm © PA Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Waves from the North Sea crash against the Tynemouth Lighthouse on the north east coast where cold winds have brought freezing temperatures on bank holiday Monday. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Police and rescue services on the scene at the junction of the A61 and A63 in Leeds where a bin lorry has overturned in a crash. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Dubliner Michael Byrne (right) with collaborator Marius Herbert, and the cover of their unfinished book, ‘Finding Kate’. Graphic designer Micheal Byrne, whose business collapsed during the pandemic, is producing a stunning picture book in collaboration with writer Marius Herbert about superstar Kate Bush, from his garden office in Dublin. Michael Byrne/PA Wire A walker looks up into the night sky above Twistleton Scar in The Yorkshire Dales National Park – the largest dark sky reserve in the UK – ahead of Dark Sky Week, starting on Monday. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has his hair cut by barber Mark Stephen at Oceanic Hair Salon in Glasgow as barbers reopen across Scotland. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Southend on Sea in Essex one week after record breaking March temperatures sent thousands of visitors to the towns beach is today virtually deserted as cold weather returns to greet the Easter Bank holiday Monday. Martin Dalton/Shutterstock Tom Yates, 44, of West Bridgford, Nottingham who has been collecting litter during the pandemic and has been turning them into art in his back garden. Tom picks up the litter on his daily runs along the River Trent and surrounding area and to date has picked up 1200 face masks along with beer cans, crisp packets and fast food waste. Once he has collected a significant amount he makes a life-size piece of art in his back garden before taking the material to the appropriate recycling centres. Fabio De Paola/Shutterstock With lockdown opening up for first time this year allowing garden centres to welcome customers in, Cardwell Garden Centre Gourock welcomed in there first customers this year. Jeff Holmes JSHPIX/Shutterstock A volunteer adds hearts to the National Covid Memorial Wall, in Westminster, central London, which commemorates people killed in the UK by coronavirus. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire A pair of hikers view the Rylstone Cross near Skipton in Yorkshire, on Easter Monday. Danny Lawson/PA Wire